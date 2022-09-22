House Corrino has arrived on Arrakis...

HOUSE CORRINO

Imperial House Corrino has ruled the galaxy for ten millennia, and Shaddam IV intends to keep it that way. The situation on Arrakis calls for the direct intervention of the Padishah Emperor, who will use all His wit and the might of His administration to turn the war to His benefit.

Faction Bonuses:

Gains Hegemony by paying the Guild Fees

Can use Imperial Edict on Landsraad resolutions to switch their scope (if a resolution affects all factions, it will now affect one faction and vice versa)

The diplomatic action Imperial Mandate replaces Tribute and is unlocked from the start (House Corrino can lends 2 Sardaukar to another faction earning Solari when they kill other units)

+1 free Building slot on Villages

+100% Authority cost to annex Villages due to the distance from Main Base

At 5000 Hegemony:

Can use Main Base Deployment on Corrino’s and neutral Villages to land a second Main Base

Can offer Imperial Favor, once by Landsraad council, as part of a trade (+100 Influence)

At 10 000 Hegemony:

+30% Airfield range

Missiles attack from 30% further

+30 Landsraad Standing when other factions are elected to charters

Councillors:

Wensicia Corrino:

Can build some economic buildings twice

Increase Solari upkeep on buildings by 20%

Captain Aramsham:

Reduces Infantry units costs by 30% and combat stats by 30%

Grants 1 additional training slot

Princess Irulan:

Can spend Solari to cancel a negative resolution

Can use Development Investment on other factions’ villages (Boost production by 20%, House Corrino gains 20% of Village’s total production)

Hasimir Fenring:

Can resolve discoveries with Agents anywhere

-100% Intel production for enemy agents assigned on House Corrino

Units:

Infantry:

Gain +1 Power for each ally Infantry and Ranged Infantry nearby (x5 max)

Ranged Infantry:

Gain +1 Power for each ally Infantry and Ranged Infantry nearby (x5 max)

Ranged

Incinerator:

Attacks deal damage within a frontal cone

This unit’s attacks ignore enemy Armor

Sardaukar:

Execute enemies under 20% Health

Gains +5% executing Health threshold upon killing an enemy for the rest of combat (x5 max)

Artillery Drone:

Must be deployed to attack

Cannot fire within close range

Must reload between shots

Ranged attacks deal damages in big area

Ranged attacks have 60% chance to destroy Armor

Guild Fees:

Collect Spice paid by all Imperial Taxes and Bribes

Must pay an expensive fee to the Spacing Guild with the help of the Spice collected

+1% Solari production per payed fee (x5 max)

Buildings:

House Corrino doesn’t have access to Maintenance Centers

Propaganda Office:



+30% resource production in the village but has an Authority upkeep

Emperor Monument (Main Base):

Applies the district bonus 1 more time

Ally Villages in the neighbouring regions have +1 instance of the Village’s traits

+500 Hegemony per ally Village in neighbouring regions

Spying Operations:

Consolidation:

+3 Armor to allies units and structures in the region

Interdiction Zone:

Enemies cannot use Carryalls and Airfields in the region

Orbital Strike:

Missiles strikes will drop from the orbit targeting units and buildings of the enemies, they lower Armor and deal area of effect damages

Developments:

Economy:

Solid Materials (T1):

-15% buildings construction costs

+25% Health on all buildings

Imperial Taxes (T4):

+20 Solari production per faction paying a tax or bribe to House Corrino

Gains 2% Spice production of factions paying a tax or bribe to House Corrino

Military:

Imperial Protocols (T3):

Military units gain +10% Power for each active Imperial Mandate

-20% daily Supply drain

Regions owned by players in Truce with you do not drain Supply

Imperial Command (T4):

+6 Command Points

Enemy Airfield in Region with an active operation can be used to land for 5 Influence per unit

+2 Power to military units in the same region if there are 6 or more

Statecraft:

Outrageous Wealth (T3):

+5% unit Power per faction with less CHOAM Shares

+5 Influence production per faction with less CHOAM Shares

Unlocks the Emperor Monument building

Emperor Eyes (T4):

Fills 3 Counter Intelligence slots with unmovable Emperor Eye Agents (This agent cannot be captured & Does not count in the max Agents count)

Agents assigned on opposing factions produce +5 Intel

Expansion:

Megalopolis (T1):

Ally Villages adjacent to House Corrino’s Main Bases get +20% resource production & +20% Militias’ Health

Unlocks the Crafts Workshop building

Imperial Administration (T3):



+10% resource production to ally Villages with 4 or more buildings of the same type

+1 instance of each Village traits

Unlocks the Investment Office building

In addition to Corrino's timely arrival on Arrakis, we have made a number of changes to the game in order to appropriately accomodate the Padishah Emperor, check out some of the biggest changes below, or head over HERE to check out the full changelist

Economy

Fremen rework of economy:

Fremen villages:

No more Refineries or Spice silos

Shai-Hulud Temples are now exclusive to Ramallo

-1 building slot in every village

Fremen Spice harvesting:

Harvesting caravans are built at your Main Base, limited by the number of Spice blows in your territory

Harvesting caravans can be deployed on your Spice blows to harvest Spice

Introducing the CHOAM Market:



Buy and sell shares of the CHOAM on the CHOAM Market

New victory condition: Own more than 50% of the CHOAM to win

Hegemony



Balance and rework of hegemony to make it more relevant in multiplayer:

Hegemony breakdown redesign

_- Hegemony Victory threshold: 30k => 25k Hegemony

Increased gains for:_

Controlled Regionsmap

Controlled Special Regions

Allied Sietches

Held Charters

Landsraad Standing:

- No more gain for:

Defeating units

Paying taxes and bribes (except Corrino)

Military

Added a cooldown to thumper usage (only one thumper can be used at a time)

Rework and Balancing of Smugglers units

Toned Down Infiltrators

Toned Down “Ceremonial Caves”

New unit: Assassins

Smugglers’ Snipers can now be pinned down

Kulon Caravans now transport a mobile missile battery instead of a tent

Villages

Village traits rework:

- Villages have 1 => 2 traits

- 4 New village traits:

Well Diggers: +5 Water

Secret Holders: +20% Data Center production, 1 extra Data Center can be built

Youthful Eagerness: +20% Recruitment Office production, 1 extra Recruitment Office can be built

Former Soldiers: +1 extra militia slot

Main Base

District Bonus rework:

Senate Envoyees (2 district Statecraft): +100 max Influence => +2 Influence production

Political Forum (3 district Statecraft): +2 Standing production => +100 max Influence

Insurance Banks (2 district Economy): +10% Solari production => +20 Solari production

Economic Lobbies (3 district Economy): +20% CHOAM Share Hegemony gains => +10% Solari production

Spying

_- Removed Poison the Reserves

Removed CHOAM Shares

New spying missions:_

Scavenger Team: converts 50% of the Power of dying military units into Solaris

Support Intelligence (Atreides): -5% damage received per operation active

Toxic Vapors (Harkonnen): Prevent troop regen and -20% daily Army Health

Ghost Market (Smugglers): Spawns a Point of Interest stealing 15% of the region’s Spice, solari and Plascrete as long as it’s not resolved

Hidden Thumpers (Fremen): Allows riding from and to this zone without paying any Thumper

Pillage Raid (Smugglers): Launches a raid of marauders on a selected village

Communication Jamming (Smugglers): Blocks all enemy operations on the zone

Worm Calling (Fremen): Instantly calls a worm in the region

- Spying missions availability changes:

Cease Fire is now Atreides only

Crowd Manipulation is now Harkonnen only

- Agents can now be swapped

Developments

- New faction-specific developments:

- Developments changes

Diplomacy



Diplomacy has been fully reworked:

_- Relation level is now binary: Truce or Conflict

Truce costs Authority to establish. The longer time spent in Conflict, the less Authority Truce cost.

Aggression is forbidden in Truce, with heavy penalties as punishment

It is possible to enter Conflict without penalty for a cost of Influence

Treaties have also been reworked:_

Treaties are only possible in Truce

Treaty now cost influence to set and cancel

Treaties now lasts until cancelation

New treaties have been added

_- Existing treaties have been improved

Trading interface has been redesigned

_

Dicoveries

Using agents on discoveries now requires owning its region or any neighbouring region

Ornithopters can no longer resolve discoveries

Discovery collection methods have been changed

New discoveries

All current discoveries are now accessible without Paracompass

Landsraad

_- The first Landsraad Council now always starts at the voting phase, for easier onboarding.

Imperial Edicts has a small chance to happen randomly during the review phase if the Corrino faction isn’t in the current game

New resolutions:_

CHOAM Contracts: All factions gain 50 CHOAM shares



Landsraad Witnesses: Spawn 3 Landsraad judges for all factions



Military Investigations: -50% military development completion speed



War of Assassins: The elected faction gains 2 Assassins



Councillors

Mother Ramallo: Unlock the Shai-hulud Temple and causes villages neighbouring Fremen to rebel on their own

AI

Overall AI improvements

AIs now defend against Rebellions

Added most new game mechanics to AI behaviours

Multiplayer

Reconnecting during games is now more consistent

Allow saving games when not lobby host

The lobby list UI has been redesigned

The faction choice UI has been redesigned

QOL

Double clicking on unit banners now behaves like double clicking a unit model: all units of the same type will be selected

Unit banners are now considered when dragging for selection

The first Spice village will now always be in the part of the region closest to the main base

Added game options for airfield ranges and missile battery ranges to be toggled on at the start of the game

Fixed units resetting their movement with every action command, leading to an unresponsive feeling

Added deploy/undeploy shortcut for units (G key)

Added resupply range indicators (H key)

Audio

New alert sounds

Added diversity on harvester voice lines

New hover sounds on councillors

Fixed sounds in tactical view

Voices are now enabled in x2 gamespeed

New and reworked voice lines

New and reworked sound effects

UI

New faded warning sign when a sandworm is close to units but they cannot be swallowed (ex: they are on rocks)

Display the dynamic cost of shuttle transport on the cursor tip

Bugfixes

Fixed Harkonnen Sacrifice bugging missions out after reload

Fixed sandworms sometimes not targeting AIs

Fixed units loading in T-Pose

Fixed Smuggler Drones completely tanking performances because of a leak in its idle FXs

Unit engage running animations have been tweaked to better fit with their speed which results in less floaty units during combat (especially ranged ones)

Military units tried to move before attacking when they were already in range, resulting in a unresponsive feeling, they are now much more reactive

Fixed tons of crashes

Fixed a lot of texts

Other

New Achievements

Update Main Menu and In Game Menu

Added Credits

New attack projectile generation system to allow for more cinematic projectile generation

Landsraad raids during pariah standing are now supported by a “Defence Sabotage” operation, demolition units, and have more supplies

The Fremen faction can now take control of Deep Deserts if they own all zones surrounding it once they reach the 5k Hegemony threshold

Thank you all for your support of Dune: Spice Wars since launch, your feedback and suggestions have been invaluable and we can't wait to keep developing this game alongside you all.

Enjoy the new Faction!

and also, if you missed the link above, head over HERE to check out the full changelist