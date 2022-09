Hi everyone!

This minor update fixes the rarest cases of "bugbots" getting stuck in certain places — thanks to the information provided by user @rivy under the last bugfix post, we were able to recreate and track down even more bugs 💙

IMPORTANT: if you encounter the problem mentioned above after updating Song of Farca to the latest version, resetting the location using the yellow “🔄” icon in the right corner of the screen should help you!



