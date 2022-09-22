Patch 0.9: Dark Revenge!

Hello Outlaws,

It's already been two weeks since the last update so, as promised, it is time to welcome a new character to our roster:

Nakoto!

--------------------- Story ------------------------

Before learning of the Undertaker's existence, Nakoto was one of the young warriors in training of his village and although he showed enormous potential, he nevertheless remained in the shadow of his brother Anoki, the prodigy.

One day, while the two brothers were doing their usual guard duty around the village, they discovered a stranger dying in the desert. Despite the customs of the village, Nakoto insisted on helping the poor man left for dead and bringing him to the village.

While recovering, the stranger quickly became friends with his benefactors, and Anoki began to pass on some of the village's fighting techniques to him. The newcomer particularly excelled in the handling of shurikens.

Once fully healed, Nigel, for that was the name of this new friend, insisted on meeting the village elders. He told them dark stories about what was happening in the valley, about the threat posed by a certain Undertaker. He implored the elders to come to his aid against this entity, pleading that sooner or later it would be a danger to the village. The elders refused and Nigel left the village to face his enemy alone.

The elders didn't know it but the Undertaker was not someone who forgave easily and when he discovered that Nigel had not only survived but also seemed to have become stronger through obtaining new exotic techniques , he condemned those who had come to the aid of the sheriff on the spot. Unfortunately, the techniques used by Nigel were not unknown to the terrible tyrant. Indeed, one of his underlings used similar techniques, a mysterious goblin by the name of Sasuto.

A few days later, during a moonless night, the village was stormed by the Undertaker and his henchmen. The attack was so sudden that the village forces were defeated in an instant. Nakoto himself was buried under rubble and forced to look helplessly at this scene of destruction. "How could these assailants discover the village? It is supposed to be hidden from everyone's eyes" he said to himself. It was there that he he saw them, in front of Anoki, the village's last line of defense, stood the traitorous Sasuto, a former member of the village once exiled by the elders, and a mournful figure who could only be the Undertaker in person. Wielding the village's sacred blade, Anoki fought valiantly but was quickly defeated. The blade was broken and the village razed.

After the battle, Nakoto finally managed to break free from the rubble. The inert body of his brother in his arms, he swore revenge. He reforged the sacred blade of the village and poured all his rage and hatred into it. From now on, Nakoto lives only through his sword: "Dark Vengeance"

As usual, we not only worked on creating the new character, we also worked on other stuffs. Therefore, we decided to add three new levels of infamy. You will now be able to climb up to level 18 infamy.

We also tried to fix as many bugs as possible. Thank you for continuing to report them regularly, it helps us a lot.

You are used to it now, adding a new character and/or new items is likely to greatly influence the game's meta. The high score ranking will therefore be reset, get ready to grind your way up the ladder.

Once again, thanks to all of you who follow our adventure, we can't say it enough.

That's all for today, I'll leave you with the details of the update and we'll see you again on October 6th!

Enjoy!

Content

New character

Natoko: Unlock him by[spoiler] finishing a game with Nigel[/spoiler]

New Items

Funeral Vengeance:

[spoiler]Your attack speed is up to 3x faster when you're close to your target, but 3x slower when you're far away.[/spoiler]

Gameplay and quality of life

Added Portuguese (Brazil) translation

Added Turkish translation

Added Hungarian translation

Added "Fullscreen" resolution option

The "Seed" of the high scores are now visible if you want to test them for yourself

Balancing

Adrenaline - Effect triggers when player is under half max life -> Effect triggers at half max life

Adrenaline - Cooldown reduction: -20% -> -30%

Parting Gift - Rare Quality -> Common Quality

Sound improvements

Added sounds for the menu

Bugfixes

"Hotfixes" during version 0.8