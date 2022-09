Share · View all patches · Build 9570436 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 13:59:22 UTC by Wendy

Repairny's first major update.

Implemented "Tornado Counter Attack". You can make a stronger attack by hitting back the enemy's attack with an attack motion. The way to do normal counter attack is changed.

Equipped with a shield on the left side of the player. Shields shrink when attacked, but regenerate automatically.

Added STEAM Achievements.

Changed the score challenge game time limit from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.

Added support for XBOX controllers.