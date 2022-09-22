Patch 1.0.2 now available!

Hey Cyber-Samurai,
you asked, we listened!
Patch 1.0.2 contains some changes you guys requested, so feel free to give the game a shot and let us know what you think.
Here is the changelist:
- XP now get always saved (even when abandoning a mission)
- Refactored Stamina mechanic (Stamina is now only required by certain Skills: Stomp, Teleport, Air Dash, Melee Charged Attack)
- Fine tuned all enemies' HP and Weak Spot requirements
- Fixed Kirin boss fight cut-scene (now with some hints about how to kill the boss!)
- Fixed Kirin boss fight cut-scene showing two player characters
- Fixed a destructible wall in 'Slopes of Mt. Fuji' level
- Fixed a hard crash caused by performing a finisher in a sublevel of 'Shimmering Woods' level
- Removed a corrupted drop in 'Cursed Hollows' level
- Added Confirm window in the Game Over screen
- Fixed some cut scene videos
- Fixed Kodama's blackbox in 'Shimmering Woods' level
As usual, thank you for your precious feedbacks and...keep 'em coming!
