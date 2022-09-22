 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami update for 22 September 2022

Patch 1.0.2 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9570402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Cyber-Samurai,

you asked, we listened!

Patch 1.0.2 contains some changes you guys requested, so feel free to give the game a shot and let us know what you think.

Here is the changelist:

  • XP now get always saved (even when abandoning a mission)
  • Refactored Stamina mechanic (Stamina is now only required by certain Skills: Stomp, Teleport, Air Dash, Melee Charged Attack)
  • Fine tuned all enemies' HP and Weak Spot requirements
  • Fixed Kirin boss fight cut-scene (now with some hints about how to kill the boss!)
  • Fixed Kirin boss fight cut-scene showing two player characters
  • Fixed a destructible wall in 'Slopes of Mt. Fuji' level
  • Fixed a hard crash caused by performing a finisher in a sublevel of 'Shimmering Woods' level
  • Removed a corrupted drop in 'Cursed Hollows' level
  • Added Confirm window in the Game Over screen
  • Fixed some cut scene videos
  • Fixed Kodama's blackbox in 'Shimmering Woods' level

As usual, thank you for your precious feedbacks and...keep 'em coming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1294881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link