Patch 1.0.2 now available!

Hey Cyber-Samurai,

you asked, we listened!

Patch 1.0.2 contains some changes you guys requested, so feel free to give the game a shot and let us know what you think.

Here is the changelist:

XP now get always saved (even when abandoning a mission)

Refactored Stamina mechanic (Stamina is now only required by certain Skills: Stomp, Teleport, Air Dash, Melee Charged Attack)

Fine tuned all enemies' HP and Weak Spot requirements

Fixed Kirin boss fight cut-scene (now with some hints about how to kill the boss!)

Fixed Kirin boss fight cut-scene showing two player characters

Fixed a destructible wall in 'Slopes of Mt. Fuji' level

Fixed a hard crash caused by performing a finisher in a sublevel of 'Shimmering Woods' level

Removed a corrupted drop in 'Cursed Hollows' level

Added Confirm window in the Game Over screen

Fixed some cut scene videos

Fixed Kodama's blackbox in 'Shimmering Woods' level

As usual, thank you for your precious feedbacks and...keep 'em coming!