UPDATE 1.1.0 - BROK is now 64 bit

This update prepares for the coming ports (Mac, Linux & consoles)

The middleware (GameMaker) has been upgraded to latest version.

As such, the game is now a 64 bit executable.

32 bit Windows are no longer supported (the store page already mentioned "64 bit required" at launch)

But if you really need an older 32 bit version, use the "32bit" branch

(right click on the game => properties => betas => 32bit, no password required)

Changes: