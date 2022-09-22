UPDATE 1.1.0 - BROK is now 64 bit

This update prepares for the coming ports (Mac, Linux & consoles)
The middleware (GameMaker) has been upgraded to latest version.
As such, the game is now a 64 bit executable.
32 bit Windows are no longer supported (the store page already mentioned "64 bit required" at launch)
But if you really need an older 32 bit version, use the "32bit" branch
(right click on the game => properties => betas => 32bit, no password required)
Changes:
- It's now possible to kill the only character from the game that always survived at the end!
- A new choice on the summary has been added for this.
- Also added "new" alternate credits cutscene to replace the one for this character when they're killed.
- Eating food is now faster in Relaxed mode.
- Reduced timer for VR training tutorial to 15 seconds for some phases.
- Fixed Graff automatic save file in bunker (2nd part) indicating an impossible goal.
- Fixed pyramid room top puzzle would sometimes not validate despite entering the correct combination.
- Fixed icon topic for resuming interrogation in Chapter 4 was displayed as "done".
- Fixed tutorial for hotspots reappeared after Chapter 1.
- Fixed using the trap while the ball game is happening in Chapter 3 could softlock.
- Fixed visual bug with the ball falling during that game.
- Fixed collision wrong in one part of this room.
- Fixed time incorrect for one of the Director messages.
- Fixed Tribots dead bodies should less often clip through walls (further).
- Fixed score of a certain someone still displayed on "school" board even if dead.
- Fixed "kept Bolt's screw" on the summary even if we never had it in inventory.
- Fixed tramp acting as if he got his medicine if we saved him with Gherkin and restarted Chapter 5.
- Fixed potential bug with crossing and exiting last cell without crossing the exit trigger,
which made the game believe the player is still inside that cell. (impossible to talk to Sin)
- Fixed crossing some jail triggers would redo the animation for appearing furniture in cells.
- Fixed it's no longer possible to switch animation angle while interacting with a button.
- Fixed Brok won't come back to Gherkin if jumping while the dialogue starts in Sector 56X.
- Fixed rolling spikes appearing in locations unreachable and making no impact sound/VFX
- Fixed enemies killed by rolling spikes don't disappear.
- Fixed player getting back to idle after losing in quick fights before fade out.
- Fixed potential bug if an icicle hit Brok right after the final boss is defeated.
- Fixed player moving slow while running animation is performed if clicking while trigger is slightly pressed.
- Fixed potential graphical and softlock issues with museum printer mini game.
- Fixed Gherkin disappears when opening summary during one scene.
- Fixed items rotating effect ongoing even when paused.
- Fixed holding a weapon, running then walking would no longer display the weapon in hand.
- Fixed not getting the Fall ending if our relationship with Graff was very high.
- Fixed progress percent reduced if doing scenes in a certain order in Chapter 6.
- Fixed reaching max level did not give an upgrade.
- Fixed the variable for Klay lending money was never set, so a specific dialogue in Chapter 5 was never seen.
- Fixed R.J. could stay angry without player hitting the furniture (unverified)
- Fixed Brok not actually punching during one scene in Chapter 5 despite the text mentioning it.
- Fixed some wrong line effects echoes during that scene.
- Fixed enemies falling into the hole during cutscene in Chapter 3 if player died in the hole.
- Fixed added a small cooldown between each remote control press so it's no longer possible
to totally stunlock tribots. (only during combat)
- Fixed possible softlock if pressing menu button right after a dialogue for which a closeup is displayed.
- Fixed going up/down then left/right won't accidentally make player run.
- Adjusted threshold for running with trigger (less sensitive now).
- Improved enemies color skins.
- Improved Italian, Russian and French translations.
- Increased hit range for the character in Wes' office in Chapter 3.
- Increase size of "Next page" button in cell book reading mode.
- Steamworks updated.
