Patch v1.0.23659r

Game
- Different internal level packing, the game should be smaller on disk. It's about 5GB smaller than before!
- New hint system that tracks what puzzle you are playing and gives relevant hints
- Localization fixes
- Separated settings and save files. Only save is uploaded to cloud save, meaning settings is local to the machine.
- Faster performance mode for custom rooms
- Disable shadows option has 2x increased FPS in built-in rooms
- Chat key is can be rebound to different key
- Changed how zooms are calculated, some items are now bigger for better clarity
- Better controller support
- Better support for breaking hanging objects (plants, mirrors, ...)
- Its easier to use slots with controller with new Controller-Slot interaction UX
- Brand oldie-but-goldie room: 70's Room
Room Editor
Features
- Added Cats In Time room props
- Added 2 transparency props (the reign of the sticker is over)
- Added number, letter and symbol props
- Added the Display logic prop
- Added a functional keypad prop
- Added a button for exporting default prop textures
- The 'Finish' logic prop can now be used to load other custom rooms, you can continue your stories through other rooms
- Added options on the 'Finish' logic prop for setting the final camera position
- Hide props while editing the room with 'H' or 'Shift + H'
- Right click on a collection of props and select one by name
- Added a 'Use Rigidbody' checkmark to Animations/Buttons to help with physics prop interactions
- Added a button for fixing custom texture sizes for better compression
- New room option added: 'Require post processing'
- Lua activator API added
- Teleport, Sound, Fog, Post Processing and Skybox can now be triggered by any value except for zero (enabled by resetting the connection)
- Community room lighting option added
- Locks now have a reset pin ("R"), target it with any value but zero to reset the lock values to zero (for lua, just target the index with -400)
- Locks also now have a master unlock pin ("U"), target it with any value but zero to unlock the lock (for lua, just target the index with -500)
- Right click on a prop to show a list of all selectable props under the cursor, change prop names to easily differentiate between props when selecting this way
- Logic props that are based on locks (Sound, Fog, etc.) can now be triggered by any number except zero
- Added a transparency order offset setting for transparent objects, change this if you want some transparent objects to render in front/back of other transparent objects
Fixes
- Smoother animations in zooms
- Visibility Activator delay removed to help with desync
- Fixed an issue where Visibility Activators didn't disable all colliders on some props
- Fixed issue with importing props from other rooms, references to non copied props are removed
- Pickable animations can now be set as slot keys
- Animations and buttons can no longer be picked up in zoom without using the pickable checkmark
- Fixed a hole in a halloween wall
- Fixed ambience sounds not stopping when starting other music sounds
- Transitioning to post processing with a disabled color filter now correctly transitions to no color filter
- Fixed removing prop links from slots when changing prop behaviour and undo
- Fixed reflection change on further away floors and props
- Fixed activator triggering for each player on start
- Exit zoom is no longer blocked by buttons and animations
- Fixed embedded gltf falsely reporting missing models
- Slot keys can now have triggers as children
- Fixed issue with slot keys disappearing when ejected while in zoom
- Fixed Visibility Activator enabling collider renderers on some props
-Zoomables can no longer have the pin button
- Click and drag selection now targets all props, use alt + click and drag to target only the root parent object
- Clone onChange updates now correctly update when animations are completed and not at the start
- UI text fixes, some translations and hints added
- Rect selection now selects all objects instead of only parents, use ALT + click and drag to only select parents
- Fixed pivots for certain props (to see the change replace the old prop with the new version of it)
Changed files in this update