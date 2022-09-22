 Skip to content

Escape Simulator update for 22 September 2022

Patch v1.0.23659r

Share · View all patches · Build 9570317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game

  • Different internal level packing, the game should be smaller on disk. It's about 5GB smaller than before!
  • New hint system that tracks what puzzle you are playing and gives relevant hints
  • Localization fixes
  • Separated settings and save files. Only save is uploaded to cloud save, meaning settings is local to the machine.
  • Faster performance mode for custom rooms
  • Disable shadows option has 2x increased FPS in built-in rooms
  • Chat key is can be rebound to different key
  • Changed how zooms are calculated, some items are now bigger for better clarity
  • Better controller support
  • Better support for breaking hanging objects (plants, mirrors, ...)
  • Its easier to use slots with controller with new Controller-Slot interaction UX
  • Brand oldie-but-goldie room: 70's Room

Room Editor

Features
  • Added Cats In Time room props
  • Added 2 transparency props (the reign of the sticker is over)
  • Added number, letter and symbol props
  • Added the Display logic prop
  • Added a functional keypad prop
  • Added a button for exporting default prop textures
  • The 'Finish' logic prop can now be used to load other custom rooms, you can continue your stories through other rooms
  • Added options on the 'Finish' logic prop for setting the final camera position
  • Hide props while editing the room with 'H' or 'Shift + H'
  • Right click on a collection of props and select one by name
  • Added a 'Use Rigidbody' checkmark to Animations/Buttons to help with physics prop interactions
  • Added a button for fixing custom texture sizes for better compression
  • New room option added: 'Require post processing'
  • Lua activator API added
  • Teleport, Sound, Fog, Post Processing and Skybox can now be triggered by any value except for zero (enabled by resetting the connection)
  • Community room lighting option added
  • Locks now have a reset pin ("R"), target it with any value but zero to reset the lock values to zero (for lua, just target the index with -400)
  • Locks also now have a master unlock pin ("U"), target it with any value but zero to unlock the lock (for lua, just target the index with -500)
  • Right click on a prop to show a list of all selectable props under the cursor, change prop names to easily differentiate between props when selecting this way
  • Logic props that are based on locks (Sound, Fog, etc.) can now be triggered by any number except zero
  • Added a transparency order offset setting for transparent objects, change this if you want some transparent objects to render in front/back of other transparent objects
Fixes
  • Smoother animations in zooms
  • Visibility Activator delay removed to help with desync
  • Fixed an issue where Visibility Activators didn't disable all colliders on some props
  • Fixed issue with importing props from other rooms, references to non copied props are removed
  • Pickable animations can now be set as slot keys
  • Animations and buttons can no longer be picked up in zoom without using the pickable checkmark
  • Fixed a hole in a halloween wall
  • Fixed ambience sounds not stopping when starting other music sounds
  • Transitioning to post processing with a disabled color filter now correctly transitions to no color filter
  • Fixed removing prop links from slots when changing prop behaviour and undo
  • Fixed reflection change on further away floors and props
  • Fixed activator triggering for each player on start
  • Exit zoom is no longer blocked by buttons and animations
  • Fixed embedded gltf falsely reporting missing models
  • Slot keys can now have triggers as children
  • Fixed issue with slot keys disappearing when ejected while in zoom
  • Fixed Visibility Activator enabling collider renderers on some props
    -Zoomables can no longer have the pin button
  • Click and drag selection now targets all props, use alt + click and drag to target only the root parent object
  • Clone onChange updates now correctly update when animations are completed and not at the start
  • UI text fixes, some translations and hints added
  • Rect selection now selects all objects instead of only parents, use ALT + click and drag to only select parents
  • Fixed pivots for certain props (to see the change replace the old prop with the new version of it)

