MetaPhysical update for 22 September 2022

"Go Online" Fix

MetaPhysical update for 22 September 2022 · Build 9570278

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

this is a very small fix for those players who weren't able to go online.

If you have the problem that you cannot go online (you're pressing 'go online' again and again without seeing the 'join' option appear) you can change your start region in the options menu now.

We found out that from some areas it's not possible to access all servers / regions so changing the region will help you go online!

You find the option in the pause menu > options > UI & language (we will move the option later but for now it can stay in UI & languages ;) ).

Have a nice day!

Andre

