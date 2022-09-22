2022 Season 4 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 [2022.09.21.03]

This Hotfix contains some fixes and updates for the 2022 Season 4 Patch 1 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Hotfix below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/29670/2022-season-4-patch-1-hotfix-1-release-notes-2022-09-21-03

iRACING UI:

General

If iRacing detects you are using an unsupported version of Windows, or iRacing is currently set to utilize a Windows Compatibility Mode for an unsupported version of Windows, a warning message will be displayed as iRacing launches (if able).

SIMULATION:

Controllers

Support has been added for separating triggers on more XInput devices.

Race Control

Fixed an issue at tracks like Wheatland where the pace car pulls off immediately after the Start/Finish line after going “one to green”, so if the leaders haven't crossed the Start/Finish line yet, the race could immediately go green instead of letting them do the final pace lap.

Fixed an issue where cars involved in incidents that cause Cautions get marked incorrectly in the pace order. This could cause them to get a wave around at the “One to Green” right after they get shuffled to the back of the line, but then they are immediately slotted in behind the pace car ahead of the field, negating the wave around, and losing their position.

For the Tire Compound Change Rule, fixed an issue where the pace car indicated it needed to change its tire compounds, or it would be disqualified.

Split times are now using the correct precision to ensure the displayed values in the sim and the results match exactly.

Fixed an issue that could cause user laps to be marked as invalid if they ended qualifying in an unscored state. This could also impact future events hosted on that race server.

Spotter

Fixed an issue with the left/right calls in the Spanish language spotter pack.

Thank you, Ari Cejas!



User Interface

Fixed an issue with the F1 black box that caused the Driver Ahead/Behind lap times to not be reported.

In the Session Information tab, fixed an issue where the measurement units were not updating properly when their format was changed.

CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Classic 1987 Cars

The yield and break limits for most body panels have been reduced.

Aston Martin DBR9 GT1

Increased yield limits of roof mounts.

Chevrolet Corvette C6.R

Decreased yield limits for nose, hood, and rear mounts.

Dirt Late Model

(Limited and Pro) - Fixed an issue where these cars had the incorrect DIRTcar sponsorship.

Dirt Sprint Cars (All)

NDM material properties were updated for this vehicle.

Ford GT2/GT3

Increased yield limits of roof mounts.

Modified - NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified

iRacing setups have been updated with a road setup.

Super Late Model

iRacing setups have been updated with a Bullring setup.

Supercars Ford Mustang GT

iRacing setups have been updated.

Supercars Holden ZB Commodore

iRacing setups have been updated.

[Legacy] NASCAR Cup Chevrolet SS - 2013

iRacing setups have been updated.

[Legacy] NASCAR Cup Ford Fusion - 2016

iRacing setups have been updated.

TRACKS:

Circuit of the Americas

Track surface parameters have been adjusted slightly. This will result in a very minor grip reduction.

Fuji International Speedway

Track surface parameters have been adjusted slightly. This will result in a very minor grip reduction.

Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg

(All PEC Configs) - Fixed an issue that would lead to an error message about BMX files.