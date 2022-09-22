DAWNBREAKER Update // Out Now!

// New Ways To Learn

We recognised that understanding the core fundamentals and 'feelback' of KILLRUN's movement and gunplay wasn't up to par for new players jumping into our speedrunning experience. Because of this, we've fleshed out and built on some of our original tutorials with an all new 'Phantech Training Facility'.

The Phantech Training Facility now acts as our hub to really get to grips with, and improve, your movement and aim at your own pace. The training facility provides new video tutorials for our growing list of mechanics, including STRAFE JUMPING & SLIDE HOPPING alongside an all new aim trainer!

// All Aim No Brain

Aiming makes up an important part of cutting key seconds off your times as you traverse across KILLRUN's trials. With our all new aim trainer, players no longer need to worry about the stress of the clock and can set their mice to cruise control. Here, you can control how you learn on the fly with sensitivity options (Scoped, ADS and General), Infinite Ammo, Stats in Progress, Diffculty (Easy/Medium/Hard) and the number of bots you'd like to spawn, from as little as 5, all the way up to your very own small robot army of 100'

// DAWNBREAKER Map Pack

With this update comes 15 new maps of varying difficulty for you to battle up the leaderboards and earn your stars. More bounces, more bots, and more bravado. We can't wait to see how players use their ever expanding skill set to master these new trials.

// Classified MODKIT

Straight from the Phantech Lab comes a new set of 'Classified' weapons for each of our weapon archtypes. This pack includes a new Rifle, SMG, Sniper, Pistol & Melee with new and interesting ways to unlock them for FREE in game.

// Quality of Life and Bug Fixes

With our continued support of KILLRUN we've made a few fixes and requested features:

Fixed ironsight for Thompson SMG

Added extra time punishment to using JUMPER load gadget with UI indicator

Changed resolution scaling method to add support for ultrawide monitors

Added FOV slider up to 120

Thank you for the continued support and see you on the leaderboards!

The KILLRUN Team