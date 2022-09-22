Patch notes 1.3.1

Hello! We are continuing with bug fixes!
- Fixed sleeping Windows and a controller.
- Performance and stability improvements on low-end machines.
- Minor bug fixes.
Have an amazing day and thank you for your patience and understanding!
