Return to Monkey Island update for 22 September 2022

Patch notes 1.3.1

Patch notes 1.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We are continuing with bug fixes!

  • Fixed sleeping Windows and a controller.
  • Performance and stability improvements on low-end machines.
  • Minor bug fixes.

Have an amazing day and thank you for your patience and understanding!

