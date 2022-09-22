 Skip to content

Air Traffic update for 22 September 2022

V2.1 Patch 1 Note

V2.1 Patch 1 Note · Build 9570106

  • Added sounds for alerts (CA, LA, EA).
  • Added additional alert visual cues on the toolbar. You can disable this feature from the Menu-Options-Interface screen.
  • The game speed will slow to 1x automatically when an alert has been triggered.

  • Fixed: Custom waypoints and holding fixes can be created unlimitedly.
  • Fixed: In some circumstances, a new radar can be deployed offshore.
  • Fixed: Incorrect tooltips.
  • Fixed: Not enough descriptions about the limitations of radar deployment.

