V2.1 Patch 1 Note

- Added sounds for alerts (CA, LA, EA).
- Added additional alert visual cues on the toolbar. You can disable this feature from the Menu-Options-Interface screen.
- The game speed will slow to 1x automatically when an alert has been triggered.
- Fixed: Custom waypoints and holding fixes can be created unlimitedly.
- Fixed: In some circumstances, a new radar can be deployed offshore.
- Fixed: Incorrect tooltips.
- Fixed: Not enough descriptions about the limitations of radar deployment.
Changed files in this update