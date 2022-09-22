 Skip to content

articy:draft 3 - Flex License update for 22 September 2022

Bugfix Patch 3.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

This update addresses the following:

  • Improved: Right-click context menu handling changed to select the item under the mouse before opening the context menu. An existing multi-selection is preserved when the right-click occurs over items that are already selected.
  • Improved: Made image import more robust to corrupted/unreadable images to prevent such cases to possibly crash articy:draft.
  • Fixed: A language other than English in the export dialog for Unity, Unreal and JSON was not properly used.
  • Fixed: Fixed bad watermark text for Comment nodes.
  • Fixed: Traversal problems especially for Hub nodes in Journeys/Simulation mode were fixed.
  • Fixed: Fixed a bug where new variable sets can't be created in rare cases.

