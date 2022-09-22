Bugfix Patch 3.2.2

This update addresses the following:
- Improved: Right-click context menu handling changed to select the item under the mouse before opening the context menu. An existing multi-selection is preserved when the right-click occurs over items that are already selected.
- Improved: Made image import more robust to corrupted/unreadable images to prevent such cases to possibly crash articy:draft.
- Fixed: A language other than English in the export dialog for Unity, Unreal and JSON was not properly used.
- Fixed: Fixed bad watermark text for Comment nodes.
- Fixed: Traversal problems especially for Hub nodes in Journeys/Simulation mode were fixed.
- Fixed: Fixed a bug where new variable sets can't be created in rare cases.
Changed files in this update