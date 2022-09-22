Hotfix 0.6.1.2

Change
- Worm boss now take triple damage when he dash
- Blacksmith limit break no longer has rarity reroll or bannish
- Buff compromise : -0.5>-0.35 base damage
- Aiming rarity increased to uncommon
- Buff aiming bonus damage : +10% > + 17.5%
- Overload no longer appear if you don't have bonus projectiles
QoL
- Added a 40 and 75 fps limit options since they were requested
Fixes
- Achievements causing issues with pause menu
- Pause menu not opening in shop and reward screen
- Fixed Overload scaling at level 2
