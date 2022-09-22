 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 22 September 2022

Hotfix 0.6.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9570005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change

  • Worm boss now take triple damage when he dash
  • Blacksmith limit break no longer has rarity reroll or bannish
  • Buff compromise : -0.5>-0.35 base damage
  • Aiming rarity increased to uncommon
  • Buff aiming bonus damage : +10% > + 17.5%
  • Overload no longer appear if you don't have bonus projectiles

QoL

  • Added a 40 and 75 fps limit options since they were requested

Fixes

  • Achievements causing issues with pause menu
  • Pause menu not opening in shop and reward screen
  • Fixed Overload scaling at level 2

