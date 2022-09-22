 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ankora: Lost Days update for 22 September 2022

v 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 9569942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New fixes v1.07 (please update!)

  • Solved the bug with the harvest.
  • Solved the bug with the pantry inventory.
  • Solved the bug with combat (sometimes monsters didn't disappear after the combat).
  • Other minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1647771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link