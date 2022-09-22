Ascension Update V0.25

New Content

Beam ever upwards with ASCENSION! Upon reaching 3000 Reincarnation Level and World 4-1-50, ascend your farmer to unlock many new bonuses and a whole layer of new upgrades. Ascending grants Ascension Points used to unlock 8 powerful perks for both your overall strength and quality of life.

Upon reaching 3000 Reincarnation Level and World 4-1-50, ascend your farmer to unlock many new bonuses and a whole layer of new upgrades. Ascending grants Ascension Points used to unlock for both your overall strength and quality of life. At the moment, Ascension Levels 1-5 will be available. As enough players reach A5 and we iron out any bugs and balance issues we discover along the way, levels 6-10 are ready and waiting.

13 Ascension Milestones , each giving 3-5 exclusive and permanent bonuses, some even scaling based on Ascension Level.

, each giving 3-5 exclusive and permanent bonuses, some even scaling based on Ascension Level. Reincarnation Page 3 (Infinity Corner) unleashed with its 18 upgrades and 1 Master Upgrade, permanent upgrades maintained through ascensions.

So many new upgrades you won’t know what to buy first! 6 skull upgrades, 6 potato, 4 confections, 6 cow factory boosts, 7 Whack Shop, 13 Residue Shop, and 6 new Soul Shop purchases to help you reach new heights.

you won’t know what to buy first! 6 skull upgrades, 6 potato, 4 confections, 6 cow factory boosts, 7 Whack Shop, 13 Residue Shop, and 6 new Soul Shop purchases to help you reach new heights. 4 Challenges with mighty rewards will unlock as your Ascension Level grows. These will start locked, but as people reach them and they get more testing, they will quickly become available.

with mighty rewards will unlock as your Ascension Level grows. These will start locked, but as people reach them and they get more testing, they will quickly become available. A whole new world! Enjoy your fantastic point of view from the heights of World 5! New styles of gear to try on with more bonuses included.

New styles of gear to try on with more bonuses included. 4 standard and 5 unique Achievements , plus 13 that are linked to Steam. Collect them all!

, plus 13 that are linked to Steam. Collect them all! 3 Equipment Bonuses in World 3 and above.

Bug Fixes

Equipment will drop offline again as long as your inventory isn’t full and is properly scrapped if it is below your minimum.

Clicking Dungeon Damage or Residue icons in the talent list will now highlight the correct nodes.

Residue bonus upgrade in the fourth row of the Reincarnation shop will now show change instantly.

Starting a new game will now properly keep talent and input saves.

Next Reincarnation Level should estimate more accurately.

Resolved visual issues with Potato and Skull bonuses from Path Challenge

Auto whack auto is now auto on while off(line). Or to be less confusing, it is always enabled when you leave the game.

Balance Changes

Reincarnation Bonus curve decreases above level 3000 to account for Ascension Bonus

Residue prices increase slightly faster with new ways to increase residue income.

Equipment bonuses have been slightly changed in Worlds 3, 4, and 5 to allow the 3 new bonuses.

Amount of Calcium required to unlock Fermenting in the Cow Factory has been reduced.

A new toggle will disable double clicking to equip gear.

Mousing over a bag while holding equipment will get a slight delay before it opens the bag.

The Auto-quest soul purchase will now also redeem the daily code.

A new setting to disable the animated lights in Whack A Potato. Fewer distractions!

Class attribute nodes now note that the bonus is applied retroactively to avoid confusion.

Map difficulty selection is maintained while navigating the map menu. Should make a bit smoother when rapidly advancing levels.

The exp bar in the reincarnation menu will display the amount of exp anticipated for your future level, so you know if pushing just a bit longer will gain you another level.

When the equipment menu, clicking on the Farmer will cause him to revive, just like the restart button on the home screen. Farm your gear more efficiently!

Please note that this is a big patch and testing is both time consuming and challenging with low numbers of people. There will very likely be changes, both boosts and nerfs, to improve balance as we see the results of this major update. Remember, as the player base in an early access game, we all share the load of helping to test and debug along with the developers.

Regarding the parts of the update that are still locked, we’ll be working with some of the players to test the challenges and extra ascension levels as they progress, and those will be unlocked for everyone as soon as possible.