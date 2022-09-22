Thanks so much, we are shocked!

Dear Electricians,
THANK-YOU-EVER-SO-MUCH!
We have anticipated a lot and predicted many outcomes of this launch but YOU, our Community, have completely blown all estimates away!
We are getting snowed under positive comments, fix and improvement suggestions, ideas for additional game content, and lots and lots of love!
We promise to further develop the game in upcoming large updates. Each of them shall contain:
- New Content: A new location with new jobs
- New Content: New shop content - tools, decorations
- New Content: New Workbench content
- New Content: User Experience upgrades based on Players' suggestions
Additionally, we are planning lots of new game elements; it all depends on you and your support for Electrician Simulator!
We cannot rest on our laurels and we are working extremely hard on fixes and upgrades that we would like to pass on to you as soon as possible. Some of them are being tested already, so you will not have to wait too long!
PATCH 0 shall contain:
- Bug Fix - FPS drops in the game
- Bug Fix - Ram and vram use fix
- Bug Fix - Localization issues
- Bug Fix - Audio balance
- Bug Fix - Interaction issues
- Bug Fix - Achievement system issues
- Bug Fix - Missing furnishing elements
- New Functionality - Widescreen support
- New Functionality - Tweaks to some of the gameplay element exposure
- New Functionality - New content to be seen during jobs
And many more different things we might have forgotten or must have postponed or needed more time to polish.
Again, A MASSIVE THANK YOU for your support, Electricians!
Take IT! Studio and Gaming Factory Team
