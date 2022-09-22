Thanks so much, we are shocked!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Electricians,

THANK-YOU-EVER-SO-MUCH!

We have anticipated a lot and predicted many outcomes of this launch but YOU, our Community, have completely blown all estimates away!

We are getting snowed under positive comments, fix and improvement suggestions, ideas for additional game content, and lots and lots of love!

We promise to further develop the game in upcoming large updates. Each of them shall contain:

New Content: A new location with new jobs

New Content: New shop content - tools, decorations

New Content: New Workbench content

New Content: User Experience upgrades based on Players' suggestions

Additionally, we are planning lots of new game elements; it all depends on you and your support for Electrician Simulator!

We cannot rest on our laurels and we are working extremely hard on fixes and upgrades that we would like to pass on to you as soon as possible. Some of them are being tested already, so you will not have to wait too long!

PATCH 0 shall contain:

Bug Fix - FPS drops in the game

Bug Fix - Ram and vram use fix

Bug Fix - Localization issues

Bug Fix - Audio balance

Bug Fix - Interaction issues

Bug Fix - Achievement system issues

Bug Fix - Missing furnishing elements

New Functionality - Widescreen support

New Functionality - Tweaks to some of the gameplay element exposure

New Functionality - New content to be seen during jobs

And many more different things we might have forgotten or must have postponed or needed more time to polish.

Again, A MASSIVE THANK YOU for your support, Electricians!

In the meantime, feel free to join our DISCORD and to take part in the community contest!

See you at PGA 2022 as well

Take IT! Studio and Gaming Factory Team