PolyCore Defense update for 22 September 2022

Patch 1.1.3 is live!

NEW

  • Added the ability to click on the Level-icon ingame to always show XP

FIXES

  • Fixed an exploit enabling getting all turrets for half price when reloading a save with the Negotiator perk
  • Fixed an issue with DOT damage stacking
  • Fixed an issue causing the Dematerializer Regen Stopper perk to not work when it should
  • Fixed an issue enabling locked demo maps to be played by clicking the continue button
  • Fixed an issue with the Next Level perk causing the XP gained to be round down instead of up
  • Fixed an visual bug on the map Stairway

CHANGES

~ Decreased range indicator transparency a bit to make it easier to see
~ Buffed the Laser Beamer and Intensity Amplifier module

