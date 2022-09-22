Patch 1.1.3 is live!

NEW
- Added the ability to click on the Level-icon ingame to always show XP
FIXES
- Fixed an exploit enabling getting all turrets for half price when reloading a save with the Negotiator perk
- Fixed an issue with DOT damage stacking
- Fixed an issue causing the Dematerializer Regen Stopper perk to not work when it should
- Fixed an issue enabling locked demo maps to be played by clicking the continue button
- Fixed an issue with the Next Level perk causing the XP gained to be round down instead of up
- Fixed an visual bug on the map Stairway
CHANGES
~ Decreased range indicator transparency a bit to make it easier to see
~ Buffed the Laser Beamer and Intensity Amplifier module
Changed files in this update