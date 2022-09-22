version: 0.9.1

Balancing / Later level enemy Archer unit's HP is decreased and weapons are downgraded.

Balancing / Enemy Knight and Warrior type unit's CON is increased and weapons are downgraded.

Balancing / Double arrow's cooling time increased to 3.

Balancing / Natural resistance skill's protection amounts are increased.

Bug fix / Bug: Critical strike skill has no crit increase.

Bug fix / Bug: hand aim shot costs 2 AP.

Balancing / Healing damage to the undead units are decreased from 1.2 to 0.8

Balancing / Enemy Undead bosses' Holy Protections are increased.

Balancing / Now Elemental mage can choose among Fire ball and Chain lightning after leveling up.

Balancing / Added Cryomancer class.

Card Added: Hot and Cold and Rain