Prison Life update for 23 September 2022

Update 1.0 - Ranked Mode, Explore Mode, Many Quality of Life Features.

New

  • Ranked Mode - Dedicated mode for players who wants to take the game more seriously.
  • Ranks - there are 15 ranks - Play 5 Competitive games to get one!
  • Explore Mode - Special mode to help you explore the maps and learn about the game - start a game alone in order to get there - doors/fences/dirt blocks don't spawn, 999 guard points, no penalty for leaving.
  • Now public games start automatically when they are full.
  • Add steam players to friends directly in game.
  • Main Menu UI redesign
  • Games that are created by the "Quick Play" button are now will have random map and not only bricksfield.
  • Added the ability to hide the invite code, hidden by default if streamer mode is enabled, when hidden you can copy it to the clipboard.
  • When a game starts it will list all of the guards and prisoners, and if its ranked game, it will also show their ranks.
  • Updated translations and added new languages.

More about the ranked mode

  • you will gain and lose ranked points by winning and losing of course - but a lot of parameters will be taken into a count, for example if guards won and 7/8 prisoners escaped, the guards will gain less RR and prisoners will lose less RR.
  • Players who leave a match will lose a lot of additional RR together with a penalty to queue.
  • Some of the additional performance meters that are used: Arrests(guards), Times arrested(Prisoners), Escaped(Prisoners), general activities and more!

Changed

  • Added a quit button to the connecting to the server panel.
  • Now resolutions without HZ will be displayed in settings.

Fixed

  • Problems with the settings resolutions.
  • Many small bugs.







