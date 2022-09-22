 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 22 September 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.2 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9569883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.2 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
Added the item "A blank map.
　How many places can you explore?" and if you can return safely, you can get the item "Hand-drawn map" which will become a record.
　The "blank map" can be obtained only after the ending.
The items "Portable Crafting Table" and "Portable Cooker" have been added.
　You can craft tools and dishes while exploring.

[Changes in specifications]
Some items that cannot be crafted with the "Disassembly Kit" can now be disassembled.
The "Luggage" list will now display keys and other items that can only be possessed while searching.

[Bug Fixes]
Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link