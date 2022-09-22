natsuno-kanata ver1.1.2 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.2 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

Added the item "A blank map.

How many places can you explore?" and if you can return safely, you can get the item "Hand-drawn map" which will become a record.

The "blank map" can be obtained only after the ending.

The items "Portable Crafting Table" and "Portable Cooker" have been added.

You can craft tools and dishes while exploring.

[Changes in specifications]

Some items that cannot be crafted with the "Disassembly Kit" can now be disassembled.

The "Luggage" list will now display keys and other items that can only be possessed while searching.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.