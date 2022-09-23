Scoutmaster Season Patch 1.3 Released & New Project Teaser

Hey, buddies! We’re back with exciting news – Scoutmaster Season Patch 1.3 has released! Your game should automatically update before playing again! Please see the full post below for a summary of changes!

What’s New in Patch 1.3

Patch 1.3 brings in ten (10) more animated scenes, five from Goro’s route and five from Aiden’s route for everyone to enjoy!

In addition to the new animated scenes, we’ve also added two new scenes to the game’s crack gallery – although these scenes do not appear in game, you have to meet some specific circumstances in order to unlock them for some spicy bonus scenes!

Finally, we’ve included a playable demo of the game on our Steam page, as well as community items, including Trading Cards, Backgrounds, Emojis and Badges! These new collectibles will be available sometime next week, so rack up your playtime to earn them, buddies!

That’s all for this patch, although you can checkout the full patch notes at the link below:

https://www.blitsgames.com/scoutmaster-season-patch-notes/

Coming Soon – Blits Anniversary Month:

As many of you know, BLits was founded in October of 2016, and every year we show off exciting new products and other news during that month! This year will be no different, with new physical merch coming to our store, and a very special announcement we teased in our last update coming soon! Stay tuned for more information next month…