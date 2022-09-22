 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 22 September 2022

Update 0.20.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9569606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Updated player speech bubble to be less jarring.

Improvements

  • Added ability to set whether you can see incompatible saves.
  • Improved player putting. This is the first pass at a new system whereby putting is predicted analytically and the best result chosen.


Fixes

  • Fixed golfer speech and nother notifications disappearing when the game was paused.
  • Fixed being able to load games that were incompatible with the current game version.
  • Fixed being able to remove Joe Golfer from the custom golfers file.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1772171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link