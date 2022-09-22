Update 0.20.0

Updates
- Updated player speech bubble to be less jarring.
Improvements
- Added ability to set whether you can see incompatible saves.
- Improved player putting. This is the first pass at a new system whereby putting is predicted analytically and the best result chosen.
Fixes
- Fixed golfer speech and nother notifications disappearing when the game was paused.
- Fixed being able to load games that were incompatible with the current game version.
- Fixed being able to remove Joe Golfer from the custom golfers file.
Changed files in this update