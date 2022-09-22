Across the Obelisk Patch Version 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

Greetings and salutations, fine adventurers and heroes! Today we bring you a cart-load of balance changes, fixes, and quality of life improvements to Across the Obelisk. The prophets foretold this day, and now it is here. We ignored the comments in the code that read "Here Be Dragons" and ran in like a certain Paladin from the days of yore, brandishing our sword and board and screaming our own names at the top of our lungs. Thankfully, these dragons were not as terrifyingly devastating as the ones in that fabled tale.

In Patch 1.0.2, we focused on adding several features to help games that were in progress and improve the performance of the game in multiplayer, as well as trying to make it as fast as possible to reconnect and continue playing in the event of a disconnection.

Also in our effort to balance the game we have made a pass on several heroes that always seem to be overperforming and bopped them on the nose a little. We've also made several changes to improve some of the cards that saw less use to give more viable options for deckbuilding!

Games are now saved during each turn of combat. Now, you will be able to exit a game and come back to the exact point that you left it. On the other hand, if you suffer a disconnect or quit the game mid-combat you will be able to restore the game at the same turn.

Modified the way game packets are sent through the network and increased the buffer for packet resend to improve the stability of multiplayer games.

Now when a user is disconnected from the game, instead of closing the game, everyone will go back to the lobby (with the room already created) so you can wait there for that member to reconnect or continue the game without them.

We have added a new option when creating the game, "Looking for members". This will let people know that they are welcome to join your game.

Now when you have an active quest (hero or normal) it will appear with an icon in the portal selection when changing zones. To make it easier (specially for new players) to know where you have to go.

In the window to give gold and shards, added an incremental option of 1000, and now you will also see the name of the hero (in addition to the player) to whom to give the gold or shards.

Now, if you hover over a card that applies an aura or curse, it will be highlighted in the effects bar of the possible targets if the aura or curse already exists.

Improved the performance in Faeborg's combat encounter.

Sound pass to some of the game sounds and some new soundtracks have also been added.

Balance Changes

Heroes

Gustav base speed reduced to 15 (from 17).

base speed reduced to 15 (from 17). Ottis Dome of Light (talent), Shield granted increased to 9 (from 6) and added a 2 times/round cap.

Dome of Light (talent), Shield granted increased to 9 (from 6) and added a 2 times/round cap. Sylvie base speed increased to 16 (from 15).

base speed increased to 16 (from 15). Sylvie Keen Sight (talent), reduced Piercing resistance reduced by sight to 0.3% (from 0.5%).

Keen Sight (talent), reduced Piercing resistance reduced by sight to 0.3% (from 0.5%). Sylvie removed 1 multishot from the starting deck, replaced with another rapid fire.

Cards

Burning Blood upgrades changed to uncommon (from rare)

upgrades changed to uncommon (from rare) Burning Shot increased Piercing damage

increased Piercing damage Butchering decreased the damage and increased the Bleed applied

decreased the damage and increased the Bleed applied Camouflage reduced Sharp charges by 1

reduced Sharp charges by 1 Chant of Accuracy reduced Sharp charges by 1

Colossal Blow increased damage, Yellow version gains 2 Powerful (from 1), Blue version reduced cost to 2 and values adjusted

increased damage, Yellow version gains 2 Powerful (from 1), Blue version reduced cost to 2 and values adjusted Corrupted Blade increased the damage and increased Decay charges by 1

increased the damage and increased Decay charges by 1 Curse of Shadows (Yellow) increased Shadow damage by 1

increased Shadow damage by 1 Explosive Shot now also applies Burn to the main target

now also applies Burn to the main target Far Shot increased Bleed and Mark charges by 1, and by 2 for the Yellow version

increased Bleed and Mark charges by 1, and by 2 for the Yellow version First Aid increased the healing done

increased the healing done Grinding Wheel (Yellow) number of possible repeats reduced to 2 (from 3)

number of possible repeats reduced to 2 (from 3) Ice Shot increased Piercing damage by 1

increased Piercing damage by 1 Lethal Shot reduced Poison and now also applies Bleed

reduced Poison and now also applies Bleed Mana Shield increased Block and Shield, Yellow version can target friendly heroes

increased Block and Shield, Yellow version can target friendly heroes Neverending Story increased damage by 1 and reduced the number of possible repeats by 1

increased damage by 1 and reduced the number of possible repeats by 1 Poisonous Shot increased Poison by 1 on the upgrades

increased Poison by 1 on the upgrades Profane applies Dark in all versions

applies Dark in all versions Sharpen reduced Sharp charges by 1

reduced Sharp charges by 1 Shield Breaker increased Crack charges by 1

increased Crack charges by 1 Skullsplitter increased the damage, Crack and Mark charges in all versions

increased the damage, Crack and Mark charges in all versions Song of Celerity upgrades changed to uncommon (from common)

upgrades changed to uncommon (from common) Song of Quickness (yellow) reduced fast to 2 (from 3) now it also grants Stanza I

reduced fast to 2 (from 3) now it also grants Stanza I Standard Bearer (Bree starter) no longer grants Powerful

no longer grants Powerful Stoneskin white version changed to common (from uncommon)

white version changed to common (from uncommon) Toxic Strike increased damage

increased damage Terrorize increased Insane and Dark charges by 1

increased Insane and Dark charges by 1 Vampiric Touch applies 1 Dark in all versions

applies 1 Dark in all versions Volley changed to rare (from uncommon)

changed to rare (from uncommon) Whirlwind (Yellow) Fury gained reduced to 1 (from 2)

Enchantments

Command and Conquer changed the +Block charges to +3/+5/+7 (from +4/+5/+6) removed the +1 Powerful

changed the +Block charges to +3/+5/+7 (from +4/+5/+6) removed the +1 Powerful Double Bubble changed the Shield gain to 0/5/10 (from 0/8/16) depending on the color version of the card

changed the Shield gain to 0/5/10 (from 0/8/16) depending on the color version of the card Double Shot changed the Sharp gain to 0/2/4 (from 0/3/6) depending on the color version of the card

changed the Sharp gain to 0/2/4 (from 0/3/6) depending on the color version of the card Dual Wield changed the Fury gain to 0/4/8 (from 0/7/14) depending on the color version of the card

changed the Fury gain to 0/4/8 (from 0/7/14) depending on the color version of the card Elven Agility removed the +1 Sharp and +1 Fast charges in the Blue/Yellow version, added +1/+2 flat piercing damage done respectively

removed the +1 Sharp and +1 Fast charges in the Blue/Yellow version, added +1/+2 flat piercing damage done respectively Encore changed the Regeneration gain to 0/3/6 (from 0/4/8) depending on the color version of the card

changed the Regeneration gain to 0/3/6 (from 0/4/8) depending on the color version of the card Melodic Rhythm added +1 Regeneration charges to the White version, and added +1/+2 flat healing done bonus to the Blue/Yellow versions. Removed 1 Regeneration to all heroes and the health recovery is 5% on all versions

added +1 Regeneration charges to the White version, and added +1/+2 flat healing done bonus to the Blue/Yellow versions. Removed 1 Regeneration to all heroes and the health recovery is 5% on all versions Spell Echo changed the Powerful gain to 0/3/6 (from 0/4/8) depending on the color version of the card

changed the Powerful gain to 0/3/6 (from 0/4/8) depending on the color version of the card Target Shooting reduced Piercing resistance decreased by 10% and increased the Sight applied to 3 (from 2)

Perks

New Sharp perk Sharp on heroes also increases the Shadow damage by 1 per charge

Sharp on heroes also increases the Shadow damage by 1 per charge Burn perk Burn on enemies deals Cold damage and reduces Fire and Cold resistance by 0.3% per charge

Burn on enemies deals Cold damage and reduces Fire and Cold resistance by 0.3% per charge Reinforce/Insulate/Courage perks changed to give them at the start of the combat instead of at the hero's first turn

changed to give them at the start of the combat instead of at the hero's first turn Vulnerable perk Maximum charges of Vulnerable on enemies increased by 1 (from 2) and Charges are reduced by 1 at the end of the turn. Does not stack

Maximum charges of Vulnerable on enemies increased by 1 (from 2) and Charges are reduced by 1 at the end of the turn. Does not stack Cold perk that grants Reinforce, reduced charges required to 14 (from 16)

that grants Reinforce, reduced charges required to 14 (from 16) Spark perk that applies Slow, reduced charges required to 14 (from 16)

that applies Slow, reduced charges required to 14 (from 16) Crack perk that applies Vulnerable, reduced charges required to 14 (from 16)

that applies Vulnerable, reduced charges required to 14 (from 16) Stanza perk that grants Stanza at the start of the hero turn, changed to, Stanza on heroes increases all damage instead of only mind damage

Items

Faeborg Scale removed the suffer 1 Insane when applying chill

removed the suffer 1 Insane when applying chill Nullifier now increases maximum Vulnerable charges by 6 and 8 (corrupted version)

now increases maximum Vulnerable charges by 6 and 8 (corrupted version) Power Coil now increases maximum Powerful charges by 6 and 8 (corrupted version)

Corruptors

Resistant Monsters now increases all monsters' resistances by 10% (from 15%), and max Vulnerable charges on monsters set as 6

Madness levels

Rescaled the monster damage taken values in the madness levels, so that in madness base lvl 8 it becomes -2/-3/-3/-3 (from -3/-3/-3/-3)

Ylmer

Increased Ylmer's HP in madness/despair

Sightly reduced the Bleed and damage of some of Ylmer's damage-dealing cards in madness/despair

Blue and Yellow versions of Blossom reduced dispel to 2 (from 3)

reduced dispel to 2 (from 3) Moon Catalyst (Yellow) reduced Powerful to 5 (from 6)

reduced Powerful to 5 (from 6) Wild Roots (Blue - despair) reduced charges to 2 (from 3)

Dryads

Overgrowth in madness/despair, reduced the Powerful charges by 1

General

Improved several errors with text

Along with this, we have cleared through a lot of the reported bugs backlog! If you have any issues, remember to report them to our Bug Report channels on Discord.

There you have it, folks! Patch 1.0.2 is available for you to play right now. Remember to leave a review on Steam if you like the game, it helps us a lot.

As always, we appreciate your support, feedback, and understanding.