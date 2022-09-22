Game update v353.39449

Hi everyone. We hope you have been enjoying Isonzo so far. We are still actively monitoring your input and today, we present the second bigger update addressing several topics like saving stability and bots.
This patch raises the network version, which means you should update before playing online, in order to play with the majority of players.
Balancing
We are collecting your feedback regarding balancing and we are planning adjustments. This is a sensitive process, so we want to make sure we have the correct picture of the situation before making big changes. Today, we have focused on adjustments for the Fior map based on our findings.
Saving
We have made saving more robust, providing fallback opportunities if anything goes wrong, and saving more often than before. This is to make sure you don't lose progress when the game closes abruptly.
Bots
We made slight adjustments to bots in the last patch and this one, and wanted to see how they feel now. Mainly we reenabled a measure that reduces their lethality, that was also active in Verdun and Tannenberg, so we hope they will feel better balanced again. Let us know what you think!
Patch Overview
- Fixed players not swapping to correct weapon in third person
- Fixed Static weapons breaking if equipping them while aiming down sights
- Fixed getting stuck in a bleeding state
- Fixed players sometimes getting stuck in a slow state from bandaging
- Fix for sometimes not being able to bandage self or others
- Fixed players sometimes not dying from artillery when they should have
- Fixes for spawning in objects (ongoing)
- Bots should no longer vault into the second story of the fort on Cengio
- Reduced bot lethality slightly, similar to Verdun and Tannenberg
- LMGs will no longer auto deploy while the player is moving
- Fixed missing sound for Lanciarazzi Very
- Fixed Glisenti and Steyr 1912 clipping through the hand
- Fixed sometimes being unable to spawn after switching from an Armour perk
- Fixed corpses sinking into the ground too much
- Fixed players sometimes being able to join as a third Officer without abilities
- "Call-in boosting" by shooting two flares is now tracked per Officer, so that one Officer cannot use up the other Officer's bonus
- Fixed all players calling out officer call-ins instead of just the Officer
- Removed unobtainable "Best player" medal
- Players should no longer lose their match progress if they abruptly quit the game
- Fixed "Play now" not working correctly in Offline mode
- Pathing improvements for first sector of Fior
- Various visual improvements and fixes for maps
- Data saving improvements
- Performance improvements
