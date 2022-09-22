Game update v353.39449

Hi everyone. We hope you have been enjoying Isonzo so far. We are still actively monitoring your input and today, we present the second bigger update addressing several topics like saving stability and bots.

This patch raises the network version, which means you should update before playing online, in order to play with the majority of players.

Balancing

We are collecting your feedback regarding balancing and we are planning adjustments. This is a sensitive process, so we want to make sure we have the correct picture of the situation before making big changes. Today, we have focused on adjustments for the Fior map based on our findings.

Saving

We have made saving more robust, providing fallback opportunities if anything goes wrong, and saving more often than before. This is to make sure you don't lose progress when the game closes abruptly.

Bots

We made slight adjustments to bots in the last patch and this one, and wanted to see how they feel now. Mainly we reenabled a measure that reduces their lethality, that was also active in Verdun and Tannenberg, so we hope they will feel better balanced again. Let us know what you think!

Patch Overview