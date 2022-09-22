New update & 1000 solds units

Hello,

The new version v1.2.6 is available on Steam, also the game has sold over 1000 units (Rank: 1. USA, 2. China, 3. Poland 4. Germany), thank you for all opinions, reviews, bug reports etc., in the next update there will be a demo (I prefer add demo after patches etc., because the demo may not be updated).

Graphic fixes (e.g. shadows, bad reflections on walls)

Fixes for puzzles and levels

Inputs fixes (keyboard, gamepad)

Increasing the speed of the player (walking and running)

Camera fixes (vhs / noise effect -> fixed / cutscenes / focus)

Update for Windows 64bits, 32 bits, Linux 64 bits and Mac 64 bits

Other minor fixes

All updates/patches info: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/