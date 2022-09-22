 Skip to content

A Last Will and Testament update for 22 September 2022

New update & 1000 solds units

The new version v1.2.6 is available on Steam, also the game has sold over 1000 units (Rank: 1. USA, 2. China, 3. Poland 4. Germany), thank you for all opinions, reviews, bug reports etc., in the next update there will be a demo (I prefer add demo after patches etc., because the demo may not be updated).

  • Graphic fixes (e.g. shadows, bad reflections on walls)
  • Fixes for puzzles and levels
  • Inputs fixes (keyboard, gamepad)
  • Increasing the speed of the player (walking and running)
  • Camera fixes (vhs / noise effect -> fixed / cutscenes / focus)
  • Update for Windows 64bits, 32 bits, Linux 64 bits and Mac 64 bits
  • Other minor fixes

All updates/patches info: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/

