Version 1.27

Good day pilots! Below you will find the latest patch notes!
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where the controller rumble stayed on for clients after they boosted
- Fixed a bug where the boost trail effects would stay on for clients whether the player was boosting or not
- Fixed a bug where the missile locking sound would continually play after the host runner died
- Fixed collision issues with missiles and runners, and also with Hunters and Runners
- Fixed a bug where spectators who joined mid-game could not see ships or player names
Changed files in this update