 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evasive Maneuvers update for 23 September 2022

Version 1.27

Share · View all patches · Build 9569309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day pilots! Below you will find the latest patch notes!

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where the controller rumble stayed on for clients after they boosted
  • Fixed a bug where the boost trail effects would stay on for clients whether the player was boosting or not
  • Fixed a bug where the missile locking sound would continually play after the host runner died
  • Fixed collision issues with missiles and runners, and also with Hunters and Runners
  • Fixed a bug where spectators who joined mid-game could not see ships or player names

Changed files in this update

Depot 1540651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link