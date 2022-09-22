Weekly Update 334: Polishing touches!

Greetings, Warriors!

We are welcoming you to the new Glory Season! The top players of last season have earned their rewards and titles, so it's time to once again start the cyclic competition and fight your way to the top of the new season’s ladder!

As you all know, the previous patch was of great significance. We have completed yet another milestone before leaving Early Access and now we are hard at work to bring you the last big milestone we have announced in our devlog. While the majority of our team works already on the next big changes, we have taken our time to introduce a few fixes and polishes as well as new quests for the recently added Quest Board system!

Moreover, as you might know, every two weeks, we are also making a small community breakdown, rewarding our content creators and active members of the community with Ambers, and promoting their content on our social media hubs. Thank you for spreading the word about Gloria Victis, and helping our community to grow!

The screenshot’s authors will be awarded. BlazeYemarys, Audemar, and mercenarykush – you’ll receive your reward soon!

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.1 Beta

New Glory Season

The new Glory Season starts now! Each player who became Arena Master or earned the God of War title in the ending season will receive unique, signed swords as a souvenir. Additionally, players from the top of the ranking list receive proper gold rewards and titles. Beyond the fame and respect, there are many reasons to push your way to the top! We’re planning to deliver all rewards in the next 48 hours, so please, stay patient.

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking that rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last 2 months and are rewarded with unique titles, as well as gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount of earned CP depends on your position on the leaderboard, so climb up!

Quality of Life

— Changed the Catacombs starter. From now on the event will not start during or just before events such as Sieges and Valley of Death Tournaments.

— Added 3 new quests to each nation’s Quest Boards. With this change, a total of 4 quests will appear on the boards, and players will be able to pick 3 of the quests at a single time.

— Moreover, the amount of “Traders Caravan” secret event has been increased for all the nations, making it even more beneficial to roam the lands around the Frontier area.

— Increased the chance of a Quest Board related event to spawn. From now on they will appear 4 times as frequently, but will have a timer of 30 minutes per stage to complete.

— Added the newly added spawning system to the Quest Board quests. This change should make killing the NPCs more convenient.

— Adjusted the shaders introduced in the previous update, making the reflections look better and less black.

— Polished the in-game dialogue system. From now on, dialogue options will be positioned based on the first option.

— Ferrymen have received new, cozy locations which make them more visible for the players to use.

— Renamed Adventurers Guild's Representative to Frontier Guard's Commander in order for him to more fit into the games’ world.

— Renamed Adventurers Guild's Token to Frontier Guard's Token to follow the above-mentioned change.

— Introduced a new, polished version of the icon for the Frontier Guard's Token.

— Removed the Nadir horse variant. Don’t be upset though! If you haven’t found one, as they will be back once Nadir achieves it’s 50k wishlist milestone!

Fixes

— Fixed a crafting minigame bug, where finishing the minigame too fast would result in interrupting the crafting queue.

— Fixed an edge case bug, where the number of pages in the Auction House would not show.

— Fixed a crafting minigame bug, if started from horseback.

— Fixed a bug, where players could not use the “Move to Quest” feature after a relog.

— Fixed an unmovable ram at the Sirius world event.

— Fixed a bug that caused the farming events to not show as often as they should.

— Fixed a few edge cases in the Quest Board system.

— Fixed the “With Iron and Fang” quest not showing properly in the game.

— Fixed the Vile Beggars attacking logic. From now on they will also apply bleed in order to prevent players from abusing the system with a high health regeneration value.

— Fixed a bug that enabled players with the Rite event buff to increase their food level by standing by a campfire.

— Fixed a bug making the campfire buff fade randomly.

— Fixed disappearing “Animal Fodder” recipe.

— Fixed the positions of treasures in the Treasure Hunting quests.

— A few fixes in the Level Design and floating objects on the newly added terrains.

Every-two week Video contest

We cannot stress enough our happiness and gratitude to see such nice videos posted almost every day by our active community!

Today, we want to reward three players with the main reward – 2000 ambers:

Crusato, for his version of the notorious scene from the Titanic movie:



Boba, for his next Gloria Victis gameplay, this time featuring a night-time Valley of Death Tournament:



And Epikkus, for showing how he battled his way to level 100:



While checking out his channel, take a look at the satisfying video of destroying a castle with a single ballista shot:

Please reach Jesper#6555 and provide your in-game nickname to receive your reward!

Hashtags #gloriavictis and #playgloriavictis are becoming even more visible thanks to your help and contributions. Be sure to use them in your video descriptions!