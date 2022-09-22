Deckbuilder improvements and Community-requested additions.

Share · View all patches · Build 9569260 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 11:39:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

Today's patch implements some community-suggested features and several improvements in Deckbuilder. You can read more in the patch notes below.

As a reminder, there are two community contests currently active till Halloween.

Patch Notes - 22/09 # 1.044.1

Collection/Deckbuilder Additions

In the tactical map of a Sandbox mode or a Town Node, you can hide cards from the Deckbuilder, upgrade them with Farthings and view or Exclude cards from the Backpack during combat.

Hidden cards are still in your Collection, can be in your Deck, etc. but won't show in the Deckbuilder.

Hidden cards can be shown using the filter 'show hidden'.

Hidden cards will be automatically excluded from your Backpack while in combat.

Excluded from Backpack cards will not appear in your Backpack during combat; they can still be used outside of combat from your collection.

Exclude from Backpack option will appear only on consumable cards.

The option to permanently remove cards from your collection (skull button) is accessible after opening this menu and is located at the top center of the card.

Upgrading cards have a fixed fee of (CurrentLevel + 1) x 250 Farthings.

Added new filters and the and/or operators in the advanced filters panel to create visually certain complex searches.

Added an advanced filters tooltip next to the search bar of the deck builder.

Balance changes

Increased the initial Farthings capacity to 2500 Farthings (from 1500). You can still acquire perks to increase it further.

Adjusted certain backgrounds that affect the initial Farthings capacity accordingly.

In Towns: When buying cards, there is now a chance for that card to go out of stock (for the day). This change is based on both the settlement Tier & card Tier. Ie. It's more likely for a small town to run out of things than a large city, and it's more likely for a higher Tier item to run out than a lower one.

New Content

Added extra perks in the Hermit specialization.

Added new Progression rewards upon reaching at levels 3,7,12,16,24 & 30.

Other Changes

Greater[Status] cards will now display (in their detailed description) the exact threshold after which their counters will break.

Removed the elastic property from the scrollable areas.

Bugfixes

Schematic Cards will consider the player's skills and offer more relevant items if such items exist.

Fixed a few typos in a couple of perks.

Modding Additions