Erannorth Chronicles update for 22 September 2022

Deckbuilder improvements and Community-requested additions.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Today's patch implements some community-suggested features and several improvements in Deckbuilder. You can read more in the patch notes below.

As a reminder, there are two community contests currently active till Halloween.

Patch Notes - 22/09 # 1.044.1

Collection/Deckbuilder Additions

  • In the tactical map of a Sandbox mode or a Town Node, you can hide cards from the Deckbuilder, upgrade them with Farthings and view or Exclude cards from the Backpack during combat.

  • Hidden cards are still in your Collection, can be in your Deck, etc. but won't show in the Deckbuilder.

  • Hidden cards can be shown using the filter 'show hidden'.

  • Hidden cards will be automatically excluded from your Backpack while in combat.

  • Excluded from Backpack cards will not appear in your Backpack during combat; they can still be used outside of combat from your collection.

  • Exclude from Backpack option will appear only on consumable cards.

  • The option to permanently remove cards from your collection (skull button) is accessible after opening this menu and is located at the top center of the card.

  • Upgrading cards have a fixed fee of (CurrentLevel + 1) x 250 Farthings.

  • Added new filters and the and/or operators in the advanced filters panel to create visually certain complex searches.

  • Added an advanced filters tooltip next to the search bar of the deck builder.

Balance changes

  • Increased the initial Farthings capacity to 2500 Farthings (from 1500). You can still acquire perks to increase it further.
  • Adjusted certain backgrounds that affect the initial Farthings capacity accordingly.
  • In Towns: When buying cards, there is now a chance for that card to go out of stock (for the day). This change is based on both the settlement Tier & card Tier. Ie. It's more likely for a small town to run out of things than a large city, and it's more likely for a higher Tier item to run out than a lower one.

New Content

  • Added extra perks in the Hermit specialization.
  • Added new Progression rewards upon reaching at levels 3,7,12,16,24 & 30.

Other Changes

  • Greater[Status] cards will now display (in their detailed description) the exact threshold after which their counters will break.
  • Removed the elastic property from the scrollable areas.

Bugfixes

  • Schematic Cards will consider the player's skills and offer more relevant items if such items exist.
  • Fixed a few typos in a couple of perks.

Modding Additions

  • Added support for custom Environment graphics in Location JSON files that don't modify other vanilla environments.
  • In the StageGraphic field, type your custom Environment name; if it contains the name of an original environment, it will also inherit its leylines. Otherwise, the new environment won't make use of the leylines system.
  • , i.e., to make a custom 'Cultist Lair' environment, you can use: "Area_2_GraphicSet": "My Cultist Lair" and put the graphic "SetMy Cultist Lair.png" in ../CustomArtworks/Stages/
  • You can override the initial Farthings capacity and initial Rations capacity using the following overrides in your ModLoaderUser.conf

  • Override#MaxFarthings:x (ie. ## Override#MaxFarthings:3000)

  • Override#MaxRations:x (ie. ## Override#MaxRations:6)

  • Perks can increase the amount of XP cards gained per use using ModifyEffectCardsGainBonusXP:x. (Cards normally gain 1xp per use.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1580801
  • Loading history…
