- Fixed BoomBox voice lines playing at wrong times
- Added text that displays the current server region that the player is connected to
- Added more voice lines for the BoomBox
- Added the show
- Added fix for host retention bug
CashGrab update for 22 September 2022
Minor Fixes + Additions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
