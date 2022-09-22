 Skip to content

CashGrab update for 22 September 2022

Minor Fixes + Additions

Share · View all patches · Build 9569169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed BoomBox voice lines playing at wrong times
  • Added text that displays the current server region that the player is connected to
  • Added more voice lines for the BoomBox
  • Added the show
  • Added fix for host retention bug

