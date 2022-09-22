Ancient Cities v0.2.10.3 Agriculture Hotfix

v0.2.10.3 Agriculture Hotfix
This hotfix adds a new crop and its resources, improves the fence creation system and fixes multiple aspects of farming plus some goodies.
CHANGES:
.3
- Flax plant and related resources.
- Storage limits for storage buildings.
- Herbivores feeding in farmlands if not fenced.
- Improved placement of fences by snap points.
- Detachable work group list.
- Body paintings, tatooes and ornaments for each culture.
- Removed citizen tab from tribe window.
- Locked storages allow access for seeding.
.0 .2
- Demanding of housing services based on the services available at each time.
- Agriculture : Knowledge, group and farmland area.
- New tool : Stone sickle.
- New plants : Wheat, pea plant.
- New resources : Wheat grain, flour, bread and pulses.
- New production buildings : Mill, oven and tresher.
- New policy : Communal tasks.
- New achievements : Starting conditions, culture transition.
- Environment : Warm & cold clothes depending on temperature.
- Environment : Blizzard effects & forest landscapes beyond the playing area.
- Environment : Temperature affects effects and vegetal growth and production.
- Notification when sea level reaches your city.
FIXES:
.3
- Loops in planting behavior.
- Prefer services in stones over construction services.
- Oven light glitch while wet terrain.
- Some buildings are not shown in the selection list after Neolithic.
- Labor policies, traits and unrest tweaked.
- Animal population colapsing after several game years.
- Distributed access to storages with the same resource.
.0 .1 .2
- Resource picking not allowed in transformation building for eating.
- Stores must be emptied before dismantling.
- Migrants group not being erased properly and no lone children.
- Tall grass as the unique resource source for straw.
- Learning pace increased for some knowledges.
- Building task efficiency improved.
- Savegames folders deleted correctly when required.
- Crashes in migrant groups after neolithic.
- Visual glitches on human skins and eyes.
- Game freezes when settling down and at migrants arrival.
- Rationing slider not showing correctly.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- This is a WIP version, some texts may not yet be localized.
- Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
- Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
-Next we will implement temples and burials.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?
-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.
Changed files in this update