Ancient Cities v0.2.10.3 Agriculture Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9569027 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 10:46:04 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.10.3 Agriculture Hotfix

This hotfix adds a new crop and its resources, improves the fence creation system and fixes multiple aspects of farming plus some goodies.

CHANGES:

.3

Flax plant and related resources.

Storage limits for storage buildings.

Herbivores feeding in farmlands if not fenced.

Improved placement of fences by snap points.

Detachable work group list.

Body paintings, tatooes and ornaments for each culture.

Removed citizen tab from tribe window.

Locked storages allow access for seeding.

.0 .2

.0 .2 Demanding of housing services based on the services available at each time.

Agriculture : Knowledge, group and farmland area.

New tool : Stone sickle.

New plants : Wheat, pea plant.

New resources : Wheat grain, flour, bread and pulses.

New production buildings : Mill, oven and tresher.

New policy : Communal tasks.

New achievements : Starting conditions, culture transition.

Environment : Warm & cold clothes depending on temperature.

Environment : Blizzard effects & forest landscapes beyond the playing area.

Environment : Temperature affects effects and vegetal growth and production.

Notification when sea level reaches your city.

FIXES:

.3

Loops in planting behavior.

Prefer services in stones over construction services.

Oven light glitch while wet terrain.

Some buildings are not shown in the selection list after Neolithic.

Labor policies, traits and unrest tweaked.

Animal population colapsing after several game years.

Distributed access to storages with the same resource.

.0 .1 .2

.0 .1 .2 Resource picking not allowed in transformation building for eating.

Stores must be emptied before dismantling.

Migrants group not being erased properly and no lone children.

Tall grass as the unique resource source for straw.

Learning pace increased for some knowledges.

Building task efficiency improved.

Savegames folders deleted correctly when required.

Crashes in migrant groups after neolithic.

Visual glitches on human skins and eyes.

Game freezes when settling down and at migrants arrival.

Rationing slider not showing correctly.

KNOWN ISSUES:

This is a WIP version, some texts may not yet be localized.

Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.

Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will implement temples and burials.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.