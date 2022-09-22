 Skip to content

Ancient Cities update for 22 September 2022

Ancient Cities v0.2.10.3 Agriculture Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.10.3 Agriculture Hotfix

This hotfix adds a new crop and its resources, improves the fence creation system and fixes multiple aspects of farming plus some goodies.

CHANGES:

.3

  • Flax plant and related resources.
  • Storage limits for storage buildings.
  • Herbivores feeding in farmlands if not fenced.
  • Improved placement of fences by snap points.
  • Detachable work group list.
  • Body paintings, tatooes and ornaments for each culture.
  • Removed citizen tab from tribe window.
  • Locked storages allow access for seeding.
    .0 .2
  • Demanding of housing services based on the services available at each time.
  • Agriculture : Knowledge, group and farmland area.
  • New tool : Stone sickle.
  • New plants : Wheat, pea plant.
  • New resources : Wheat grain, flour, bread and pulses.
  • New production buildings : Mill, oven and tresher.
  • New policy : Communal tasks.
  • New achievements : Starting conditions, culture transition.
  • Environment : Warm & cold clothes depending on temperature.
  • Environment : Blizzard effects & forest landscapes beyond the playing area.
  • Environment : Temperature affects effects and vegetal growth and production.
  • Notification when sea level reaches your city.

FIXES:

.3

  • Loops in planting behavior.
  • Prefer services in stones over construction services.
  • Oven light glitch while wet terrain.
  • Some buildings are not shown in the selection list after Neolithic.
  • Labor policies, traits and unrest tweaked.
  • Animal population colapsing after several game years.
  • Distributed access to storages with the same resource.
    .0 .1 .2
  • Resource picking not allowed in transformation building for eating.
  • Stores must be emptied before dismantling.
  • Migrants group not being erased properly and no lone children.
  • Tall grass as the unique resource source for straw.
  • Learning pace increased for some knowledges.
  • Building task efficiency improved.
  • Savegames folders deleted correctly when required.
  • Crashes in migrant groups after neolithic.
  • Visual glitches on human skins and eyes.
  • Game freezes when settling down and at migrants arrival.
  • Rationing slider not showing correctly.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • This is a WIP version, some texts may not yet be localized.
  • Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
  • Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will implement temples and burials.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

