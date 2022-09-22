 Skip to content

LEGIONCRAFT update for 22 September 2022

Legioncraft v1.0.6 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9569021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added "Observers" section to the "Loslan" directory in the encyclopedia, where you can view the information, drawings and lines of unlocked Observers (Lords).
  2. Fixed the bug that some players encountered a black screen error when entering Rencounter game.
  3. Fixed some bugs that the skill effect does not match the description.
  4. Fixed the bug that the creature page in the encyclopedia was displayed abnormally.

