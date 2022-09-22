- Added "Observers" section to the "Loslan" directory in the encyclopedia, where you can view the information, drawings and lines of unlocked Observers (Lords).
- Fixed the bug that some players encountered a black screen error when entering Rencounter game.
- Fixed some bugs that the skill effect does not match the description.
- Fixed the bug that the creature page in the encyclopedia was displayed abnormally.
LEGIONCRAFT update for 22 September 2022
Legioncraft v1.0.6 Update Notes
