Housekeeping
Hello everyone, it's been a good while since I've put out an update for this game but it's finally time! This update is focused on implementing some quality of life features and fixing old bugs.
Patch Notes
Added
- New model for vents
- Full controller support
Changed
- Made it easier to get the falling achievement in the winter level
- Adjusted visuals during chapter 3
- Adjusted level layout in the winter level
- Adjusted colors to be more consistent across screens
- UI is more consistent across screens
- Player respawns sooner after falling in chapter 3
- Altered the ending to be more interesting
- Several platforms adjusted to be more fair
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where not all achievements were obtainable
- Fixed the camera moving inconsistently during button cutscenes
- Fixed an issue with the map not generating properly
- The permanent booming sound effect in chapter 2 level 3
Wrap up
Hope this update helps anyone who was wanting to play with controller. Coming up soon, there's going to be some new content in the game so I hope everyone is excited.
