Housekeeping

Hello everyone, it's been a good while since I've put out an update for this game but it's finally time! This update is focused on implementing some quality of life features and fixing old bugs.

Patch Notes

Added

New model for vents

Full controller support

Changed

Made it easier to get the falling achievement in the winter level

Adjusted visuals during chapter 3

Adjusted level layout in the winter level

Adjusted colors to be more consistent across screens

UI is more consistent across screens

Player respawns sooner after falling in chapter 3

Altered the ending to be more interesting

Several platforms adjusted to be more fair

Fixed

Fixed an issue where not all achievements were obtainable

Fixed the camera moving inconsistently during button cutscenes

Fixed an issue with the map not generating properly

The permanent booming sound effect in chapter 2 level 3

Wrap up

Hope this update helps anyone who was wanting to play with controller. Coming up soon, there's going to be some new content in the game so I hope everyone is excited.