Unyielding update for 22 September 2022

1.0 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9568734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 1.0 release.

Added Danica and Carolina (Female ending)
Added Old Wounds (Danica story line ending) (Carolina and Blackfire version)
Added Best Friends (Male ending)
Added NSFW art to Male Choice (Cuddles route)

