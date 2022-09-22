1.34.3 Sweden Patchnotes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings all!

Today we released a patch to address some issues that has been brought to our attention since the initial release of the 1.34 Sweden Update.

As usual - we strongly recommend that you finish off any ongoing saves you have in 1.33.x before updating your game. You can read how to revert your game version here! In our tests 1.34.2 saves are working, but this can never be guaranteed!

And as always, please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!

###################

Gamebalance

###################

Governments

The Prussian Monarchy / Stratocratic Administration / Militaristic Divine State reforms are now available for Germany if it was formed by the Teutonic Order even if it never formed Prussia before.

The native reform "Land Tradition" now also grants +1 Monthly Administrative Power so players without Conquest of Paradise do not have a reform without modifiers.

Polish unique reforms "Legislative Sejm" and "Integrate the Sejmiks" are now available with the new Polish T1 Reforms.

Removed the reduced governing capacity from the Mandala System reform.

Units

Carolean units now have 5% Morale Damage instead of 10%.

Other

The Aristocratic idea "International Nobility" now gives -10% General Cost instead of -20%.

The Divine idea "Friends in High Places" now gives -33% Cost of Reducing War Exhaustion and -10% Leader cost instead of 20% Leader cost.

Dynastic Administration now grants +0.2 Yearly Corruption instead of +0.15.

Fixed that you could prolong battle excessively by only reinforcing to backrow. Now artillery is forced to reinforce front row cells opposite enemy regiments as a last resort.

###################

AI

###################

Other

Made AI understand new morale damage modifiers.

###################

Interface

###################

Tooltips

Guns Drums and Steel Vol. 3 now has a proper localized description on the lobby interface.

Fredman's Epistles music pack does not reference Sweden when you play as Gotland in the Lobby.

###################

Usermodding

###################

Other

Made the government traits and flags which enable and disable estates more uniform and consistent.

###################

Script

###################

Decisions

The decision "Adopt Hussitism" is no longer usable for junior partners.

Events

The option "The infrastructure of the mine needs more attention." of the Swedish event "Investment of Falun" is no longer disabled if it already has a manufactory and a counting house. Reason for this change is because it is possible to get locked out of getting a Counting House in the province under certain circumstances.

The Swedish event "Rise of the Swedish Kingdom" now gives permanent claims on the areas required for the Swedish mission "The German Coastline".

The opinion bonus of the Swedish event "Sweden asks for Support for their Independence" is now applied on Denmark instead of vice versa if you refuse to help Sweden.

The event "The Pacta Conventa and the Henrykian Articles" can now only fire if the event "The Nieszawa Privileges" already occurred before.

The event "Sack of Capital" has its event option back.

Added a go to button for the Noble demands events for the Kalmar Union.

The event "Peasants' War" has now a go to button and the effects are now in the event option itself.

Livonian event "The Role of the [Root.Monarch.GetTitle]" for the creation of your government reform no longer requires you to have a 3/3/3 ruler to fire.

The event "Nobles Demand Recompensation" can now only fire if you have the Nobles estate in your country.

The Papal event "Sublimis Deus" will not trigger twice for the same country in Iberia.

The Machu Picchu events can now all trigger properly for the owner of Machu Picchu.

Ideas

The event 'The Rule of God' no longer grants 25% Morale of Armies and 5% Discipline, it now grants 5% Morale of Armies and 5% Discipline to better match its negative equivalent event.

Persian Traditions no longer grant +1 Cavalry Shock, they now grant +15% Cavalry Power instead as in previous version.

Missions

Getting Gold in your capital as Lubeck (instead of Fish) removes the "Lubeck Herring Market" modifier.

The event Pact of Cooperation that can happen between Poland/PLC and either Hungary or Bohemia no longer grants Poland the Union if Poland does not exist.

The Swedish mission "Integrate the Sami" no longer requires that the owner accepts the culture of the province if the owner is your subject.

The Swedish missions "The Crown of Norway" and "The German Coastline" now override claims with permanent claims in their rewards.

The Ethiopian mission "Surpass the Past" now requires you to be at peace to complete it.

Lithuania has its access to the default missions back if you do not own Lions of the North.

The Byzantine mission "The Eternal City" will no longer punish you with stability hits when you do not have the Purple Phoenix DLC. Instead, you will heal the schism and ask all Catholics to convert to Orthodoxy.

The reward of renaming your country to "Burma" has been moved from the mission "Chakravarti" to "First Burmese Empire.

Other

The Noble privilege "Increased Levies" and the Maratha privilege "Increased Maratha Recruitment" are now mutually exclusive.

The Livonian Order is now called "Livländischer Orden" instead of "Livonischer Orden" in the German version of the game to keep it consistent with all the other references of the order.

The Black Army mercenary company no longer costs Army Professionalism when recruited.

The Angkor Wat monument is now available for Dharmic religions too.

Added a condition for government reforms which compete with an estates-enabling reforms. Through this condition, it is no longer possible to swap the estate reform with a non-estate one as long the unlocked estate has any privileges.

Removed the "take no Admin ideas" condition from Imperial Prussian Capital as it feels bad for being punished for taking an idea group.

The Estate Statutory Rights Privilege events will now fire even if you have more than four privileges active.

###################

Bugfixes

###################