UPDATE 2, FREE WEEKEND, AND 50% SALE!



Hey Ghosts and Hunters,

We’ve just rolled out a hot and fresh new update for all you fearsome ghouls and ghastly hunters! Update 2 comes with a brand new map, a new ghost ability, new hunter skins, new titles, an exciting new hero prop, and a weekend full of fresh blood due to a free weekend and a half off sale! Let’s dive on into the juicy details and take a peek at what we’ve cooked up now.

New Map: Carnival



The biggest and one of the most exciting things in Update 2 is the Carnival, a.k.a. Mr. Giggle’s Happyland, a quirky carnival of terrors. This theme has long been awaited by many of you in the community, and it’s pretty clear you all have excellent taste! This charming festival of fear has some really great set pieces and areas, including an eerie merry-go-round, the Alien Arcade, a Wild West Saloon with bumper cars, and Mr. Giggle’s very own Haunted Mansion complete with dangerous animatronics.

New Ghost Ability: Deflector



Deflector can summon a wispy shield that will deflect incoming projectiles. The shield lasts for 5 seconds, but is cancelled if you attack just like Phantom does. This gives you the perfect opportunity to get away from danger, revive a teammate, or consume a Hunter’s soul. You can even try to bodyblock incoming fire towards your teammates. Note that the projectiles still hit somewhere, as they deflect off the side of the bubble shield.

The shield won’t defend you from melee attacks, so watch out for those Ghostsmashers and Sledgehammers. In our tests we have found Deflector to be quite effective, and really shake gameplay up a bit in fun ways.

Although the ability is cancelled if you attack, you can still use it to position yourself for a follow-up assault.

New Hunter Skins



Who’s ready for some new cosmetics? Yeah, me too. We’ve got three brand new Hunter skins for you all:

Paramedic - fully outfitted with PPE, a medical vest, and a nifty stethoscope (it may not be functional, but it looks cool!)

Pilot - a metal-studded fighter pilot with a sick flight suit

Old Hippie - the 60s may be long gone, but they left their mark - the Old Hippie has some sweet and colorful duds with a pretty rad flower patch (y’know, the kind of patch you put on clothes)

New Hero Props



If you caught the trailer for Update 2, you’ve probably seen some fun new hero props! If I were a Hunter, I’d be careful of the Jack-in-the-boxes or you might get bonked. There might also be some bumper cars that are exceedingly good at bumping away Hunters.

New Unlockable Titles

In this update, we’ve made some improvements to Challenges - now when you complete a Challenge, it will display the Challenge you’ve completed to make it easier to keep up with those you’ve completed and move on to the next one. In addition to this improvement, we’ve got four new titles that you can now unlock by completing in-match Challenges. You can now unlock and use the following titles to show off your skills:

Apprentice

Master

Grandmaster

Legend

New Song

Ghostwood Empire has done it again! This new tune with a late 80s-inspired feel will most definitely give the Hunters a boost while they listen to it in the van on their way to hunt ghosts. The song “Flight of the Kite” is a tribute to nobody else but our favorite cat in a tophat (and lead dev 😉), Kite. The song has also been added to the Midnight Ghost Hunt Soundtrack.

Free Weekend and 50% Sale

It’s always exciting for us when new people discover MGH. Even though we’re still in the early days of MGH and there’s a lot more coming, we want more folks to experience the magic with us. To support that discovery and to celebrate Update 2, this weekend we’ll be having a free weekend on Steam! The free weekend will run from September 22nd to 26th.

Those of you who are checking out this post because you’ve newly fallen in love with MGH over the free weekend, you’re in luck! MGH is also now 50% off, so there’s no better time to snag a copy. If you’re a new player concerned about carrying over your progress from the free weekend, worry not! All of your progress from throughout the free weekend will carry over if you decide to give it a test run first and purchase it on the last day of the deal.

In addition to the base game being on sale, you can also get 50% off the Early Backer Bundle, Early Backer Pack, and the Soundtrack if you’d like to show a bit of extra support during our Early Access period.

Sick Fits - MGH Merch is now available



If you want to rep your favorite prop hunt game, you can snag some sick fits over on our brand new merch shop. We’ve got hoodies and shirts for that ectoplasmic drip, and you can get them both now. The collection includes backpacks, mousepads, and posters, too. We’ve also got mugs, so you can enjoy your favorite drinks, but we can’t promise they come 100% unpossessed, so you may find yourself periodically wondering if it’s going to hop off the desk and attack you. It probably won’t, but might as well buy one now and find out!

Dedicated Servers and Host Migration coming VERY soon

We have been working extremely hard on dedicated servers and host migration, and while we were striving to get them included in this update, they still need some final touches and more testing before we can roll it out to everyone. We expect these to be wrapped up very soon though, and we will be releasing them as soon as we feel they are ready. We know both of these features are very highly requested, and it is a number 1 priority for us to get them done. Thanks for being patient, and we should have some news to share on these very, very soon.

That’s all, folks! At least for now. 😏 The spooky season is approaching, though, so keep your eyes peeled for even more updates! We just might surprise you with something special. A great place to get your news and updates is our Discord server, where players and our team hang out on the daily. We’ve also got a really great Twitter, so go give it a follow for the memes! Have a great weekend Ghosts and Hunters, and look out for more updates soon!