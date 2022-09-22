Hello, crusaders!

Update 1.4.4g is here! Now, when you start the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, you will see an option to disable the Sink or Swim Mode. This is how we decided to name the Last Azlanti-like mode, where you can use the Abyssal anchors to make a save. If you want to save any time or to have as many saves as you want, please disable this option. We’ve also fixed the issue with the turn-based mode getting stuck.

If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Quests

After finishing the 3rd DLC in the integration mode, the quest was still active in the journal – fixed;

Your companions now arrive faster when you and Greybor confront Horzalah during his personal quest.

Areas

A mimic trader could appear on the ship earlier than it was supposed to – fixed;

Fixed a trap in the 3rd DLC integration mode to make it more comfortable to disarm;

Fixed an entry and an exit point on one of the 3rd DLC islands;

Fixed the lighting in the Scrubland by a Bend in the River;

Various fixed for the traps in the 3rd DLC;

Now it's possible to teleport to a balcony in the Alushinyrra house you visit during Woljif's quest.

Items

Robe of False Death used the wrong equipment slot (an armor slot instead of the shirt slot) – fixed;

Shadow bosses in the 3rd DLC now drop unique items instead of money.

Classes & Mechanics

Fixed the interaction of Boundless Healing with some spells;

It was possible to deal infinite amount of damage to your enemies, combining some items and abilities, such as Aspect of the Asp and Treacherous Flame – fixed;

Very strong versions of Elemental Pillars spawned on low tier Islands with Elemental Undertow. Resolution: the difficulty of Elemental Pillars now scales depending on the tier.

Visual

Fixed fog of war in the 3rd DLC dungeons, which obscured the view at the end of the stairs;

Fixed the way characters were holding Cold Iron Masterwork Heavy Mace.

