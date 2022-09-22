Fixed a bug in numerical display today,
as well as an issue where most dialogues could not be fully displayed. (English version)
Kris and the City of Pleasure update for 22 September 2022
Bug Fix Update - 20220922
Patchnotes via Steam Community
