Honey, I Joined a Cult update for 22 September 2022

Honey I Joined A Cult Early Access Birthday Stream!

Well, would you look at that! Honey, I Joined A Cult has been in early access for 1 year! 🙏🏼

Our loyal followers at Team17 are going to celebrate the occasion with a Livestream on their channel!

🔗 Twitch.tv/Team17

Make sure your swing by when they start at 2 pm BST!

Make sure you also follow us on Twitter and come join your fellow Cult Leaders in our Discord Server for feedback and discussion of your favourite parts of this new Update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/841190/Honey_I_Joined_a_Cult/

