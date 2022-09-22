 Skip to content

Milling machine simulator update for 22 September 2022

Release 1.10

Release 1.10

Added

  • new career products
  • deleting of workpiece with delete key
  • support for resizing blueprint window

Changed

  • new workpiece definition window - name was moved above workpiece size
  • caption where there was always 'WORKPIECE' in select workpiece scene was now changed with actual name of the product/workpiece

Fixed

  • when music in intro scene was still playing even if it was turned off
  • when highlight border of buttons in main menu sometimes stacked out of center
  • when there were some problems when renaming the workpiece
  • when there was 'mm' instead of degrees in rotation table window initially
  • when broken pieces of tool was still rotating with holder if machine was turned on after breakage
  • when there were wrong units shown on UI axis table

