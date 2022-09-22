Release 1.10

Added
- new career products
- deleting of workpiece with delete key
- support for resizing blueprint window
Changed
- new workpiece definition window - name was moved above workpiece size
- caption where there was always 'WORKPIECE' in select workpiece scene was now changed with actual name of the product/workpiece
Fixed
- when music in intro scene was still playing even if it was turned off
- when highlight border of buttons in main menu sometimes stacked out of center
- when there were some problems when renaming the workpiece
- when there was 'mm' instead of degrees in rotation table window initially
- when broken pieces of tool was still rotating with holder if machine was turned on after breakage
- when there were wrong units shown on UI axis table
