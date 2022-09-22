v0.1.238 (22/09/2022)
Changes:
- Increased the distance at which the building sees units by 2 times
- Now the camera can move 5% closer to the surface of the location
- Changed the technology recipe Gas Mining
- Now the Thermal Power Plant cannot give resources to the conveyor web
- Solid Resource Clearing Station has been renamed to Ore Refiner Station
- Now technology icons will be colored according to their status - open, researched, highlighted
Added:
- Added the ability to disable camera movement using screen borders. Settings\Game. The setting is enabled by default.
- A section has been added to item tooltips indicating the building in which the item can be produced
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when building statistics in tooltips were not updated in Grid mode
- Fixed a bug when in the Building Window of the Ore Refiner Station, being in the Settings tab, through the Virtual Window, try to send the resource for cleaning, the resource was not sent
- Fixed a bug when after connecting an inactive building to the electricity grid, the icon of the lack of electricity did not disappear
- Fixed a bug when after researching a technology that opens the mining of a certain resource, Drilling Stations that were placed on resource deposits did not extract it
- Fixed a problem when the top panel was turned off when activating the Dronetization mode
Changed files in this update