New 1.3 Update, Spanish support, TactiCon and -25% deal

Any necromancy enjoyers out here? In today's news: 1.3 patch, Spanish language support, 25% discount and the TactiCon event!
We're happy to announce that Necrosmith is taking part in TactiCon festival on Steam! It's a first edition of an annual online event held on Steam to celebrate strategy video games of all kinds and the creative minds behind them. Check out the TactiCon Steam page here!
We also want to present the Necrosmith 1.3 Update with a new content and long requested Spanish language support.
List of changes:
- Added 6 new achievements
- Added 30 bonus recipes
- Added 12 body parts
- Added 5 new relics
- Added Spanish language support
- Other minor fixes
More info on new achievements in our guide:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2835261225
Sound like fun? 'Course it does.
And finally, if you're following the Necrosmith page updates and just decided that it's finally time to try out the game, we'd suggest you to wait till tomorrow, because we'll be having a 25% discount!
Changed files in this update