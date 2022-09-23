New 1.3 Update, Spanish support, TactiCon and -25% deal

Any necromancy enjoyers out here? In today's news: 1.3 patch, Spanish language support, 25% discount and the TactiCon event!

We're happy to announce that Necrosmith is taking part in TactiCon festival on Steam! It's a first edition of an annual online event held on Steam to celebrate strategy video games of all kinds and the creative minds behind them. Check out the TactiCon Steam page here!

We also want to present the Necrosmith 1.3 Update with a new content and long requested Spanish language support.

List of changes:

Added 6 new achievements

Added 30 bonus recipes

Added 12 body parts

Added 5 new relics

Added Spanish language support

Other minor fixes

More info on new achievements in our guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2835261225

Sound like fun? 'Course it does.

And finally, if you're following the Necrosmith page updates and just decided that it's finally time to try out the game, we'd suggest you to wait till tomorrow, because we'll be having a 25% discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27606