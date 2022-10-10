 Skip to content

The Signal State update for 10 October 2022

v.1.31c patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9567866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the EOC outputs on the CV and Step Sequencers could cause an infinite loop.

