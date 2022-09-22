 Skip to content

ToS Gamepad Tester update for 22 September 2022

ToSGT Update v1.03

22 September 2022

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.03 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • NEW Gamepad Cursor - Press L3 to use the gamepad cursor! No need to use your mouse anymore, control the mouse right from your gamepad!
  • NEW Ultrawide Resolution Support - Support for 21:9 is now available! Along with the standard 16:9 and new 16:10!
  • Updated UI - UI has been updated to the latest version.
  • Updated Player Backend - Backend has been updated for how players/gamepads are added to ToSGT.
  • UI Navigation Updated - UI navigation has been updated to support the new gamepad cursor.

Cheers.

Takeover Studios.

