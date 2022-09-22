ToSGT Update v1.03

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.03 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- NEW Gamepad Cursor - Press L3 to use the gamepad cursor! No need to use your mouse anymore, control the mouse right from your gamepad!
- NEW Ultrawide Resolution Support - Support for 21:9 is now available! Along with the standard 16:9 and new 16:10!
- Updated UI - UI has been updated to the latest version.
- Updated Player Backend - Backend has been updated for how players/gamepads are added to ToSGT.
- UI Navigation Updated - UI navigation has been updated to support the new gamepad cursor.
Cheers.
Takeover Studios.
