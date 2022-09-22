Major Bug Fixes

This build fixes common bugs in the blue chapter.



Grappling Hook Fixed

The hook would sometimes fail to hook at all. This would happen when all your bombs were depleted to zero or your last item selected was completely depleted. The game was treating the hook with the same logic as the bombs. So if you had no bombs you couldn't swing. An early fix was to turn on infinite ammo in the options.

Infinite Death Loop Fixed

Also in the blue levels. This glitch looped the skeleton death animation over and over and over and over again until you just had to close out the game and start over. This has been fixed. The game now will notice if an animation is playing over and restart you from your last checkpoint.

Other fixes

A few other changes have been made throughout the levels to make things run smoother.

If you find some glitch please detail it and post about it so I can fix it ASAP

Thanks!