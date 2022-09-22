 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 22 September 2022

Update 22nd September 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Significant XP can be gained by converting charms to scrolls via the maxed out cauldron, This helps higher level players gain at later game stages and keeps you needing to loot for enchanted items and charms. Remember that enchanted items can be taken to an obelisk and converted back to charms that can then go to scrolls and used to enchant an item.

Water blocks were not rendering correctly when a solid shape block was places on top of a half filled block. This is now fixed.

Damaging blocks that share a water block wasn't working correctly, now it does.

