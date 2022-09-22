 Skip to content

Cookie Clicker But You Type update for 22 September 2022

cookie clicker but you type first update :)

Share · View all patches · Build 9567496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

game now supports macOS and Linux/SteamOS!!

added how to play sequence to the main menu
added a pause menu (which does pause the race mode timer btw)

fixed bug where entering race mode prevented player from going into normal mode afterwards

