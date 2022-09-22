cookie clicker but you type first update :)

game now supports macOS and Linux/SteamOS!!
added how to play sequence to the main menu
added a pause menu (which does pause the race mode timer btw)
fixed bug where entering race mode prevented player from going into normal mode afterwards
