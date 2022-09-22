 Skip to content

Friends of little Yus update for 22 September 2022

Version 0.0.7 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update we added a new map, a new obstacle and minor fixes.

Map

  • Added a new map
  • Added new sprites
  • Added an obstacle called Crube

Misc

  • Added up arrow key as jump button
  • Bugfix: prevent players from jumping whilst the in game menu has focus

