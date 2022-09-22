Version 0.0.7 released!

In this update we added a new map, a new obstacle and minor fixes.
Map
- Added a new map
- Added new sprites
- Added an obstacle called Crube
Misc
- Added up arrow key as jump button
- Bugfix: prevent players from jumping whilst the in game menu has focus
