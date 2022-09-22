 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 22 September 2022

Update 1.53-3 Patch Notes

  • Fixed a bug with player become stuck into boar's bone armor after it's killed.

  • If you managed to reach the "good ending path" and Jian Jun will buy teeth from you, he will also pay for eyeballs that you collect from strangled enemies.

