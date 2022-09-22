Update 1.53-3 Patch Notes

-
Fixed a bug with player become stuck into boar's bone armor after it's killed.
If you managed to reach the "good ending path" and Jian Jun will buy teeth from you, he will also pay for eyeballs that you collect from strangled enemies.
