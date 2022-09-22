[New build - DEFAULT] 22w38b: Hotfixes and Assembler pull feature

Mainly bugfixes with the new assembler pull feature.
New Feature:
- Assembler: an option to automatically pull needed components from connected inventory has been added.
- UI: the x1/x10/x100 will drop multiple of the quantity dependant on the current grid level.
Bugfixes:
- #4917 Tile bricks multi-shape not working properly.
- Fixed some case where the item preview was not showing because of multi-shapes.
- Brick will be removed from the item-bar when they have 0 quantity.
- #4922 rock of different type cannot be stacked in UI.
- #4922 SHIFT click items are not dropped.
Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in experimental branch